Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/02 02:00:00 am EDT
5290.00 JPY   +0.40%
02:34pIndian grocery startup Zepto raises new funds at $900 million valuation
RE
04/29Arm China Majority Shareholders Announce the Company's Corporate Governance Issue Has Been Resolved
BU
04/29Arm dismisses China unit's opposition to CEO change
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian grocery startup Zepto raises new funds at $900 million valuation

05/02/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian grocery startup Zepto said on Tuesday it has raised $200 million in fresh funding that values the company around $900 million, signalling growing investor interest in a sector where companies are luring customers with quick 10-minute deliveries.

Zepto was started last year by two 19-year-old Stanford dropouts. Its latest funding round was led by an existing investor Y Combinator, a prominent Silicon Valley fund.

It also saw participation from a new investor, U.S.-based healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente, and all of Zepto's key existing investors including Nexus Venture Partners, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Zepto competes with SoftBank-backed Blinkit in India, both of which promise 10-minute deliveries for groceries. Other rivals including Dunzo, backed by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, and SoftBank-backed Swiggy are all betting on fast deliveries in the so-called quick commerce sector.

Aadit Palicha, Zepto's co-founder and CEO, told Reuters the company was offering services in 11 cities and plans to use the new funds to expand to as many as 24 new cities within the next quarter.

"The scale that took food delivery companies years to achieve has taken us months (with groceries). That's the benchmark most people use and the market size for groceries is far bigger," Palicha said in an intereview.

SHORT DISTANCES

The country's tech startups are attracting huge interest from foreign investors keen to cash in on growing use of digital payments, internet and smartphones in the South Asian market.

Research firm RedSeer says India's 'quick commerce' sector, worth $300 million last year, will swell 10-15 times to $5 billion by 2025. India's overall grocery retailing industry is far bigger and worth an estimated $600 billion.

While the business is booming, Reuters reported in January quick delivery services in India had raised road safety concerns for delivery bikers as India has one of the world's most accident-prone roads.

Drivers for Blinkit and Zepto have previously told Reuters they faced pressure to meet delivery deadlines, which often led to speeding, for fear of being rebuked by store managers.

Palicha defended Zepto's practices, saying drivers travel only short distances of an average 1.8 kms (1.12 miles) to deliver orders and don't rush.

"Quick commerce is about short distances, not going fast," he said.

Sources with direct knowledge of the matter have told Reuters Zepto currently records monthly average revenue of $12 million, but spends about $8 million in marketing, promotion and other activities like free deliveries each month.

Palicha said "we burn less (cash) than our rivals".

"This model is proven globally. In Turkey and Russia, companies have shown operating profits," he added.

(Reporting by M. Sriram; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By M. Sriram


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -2.85% 201.3 Delayed Quote.-13.16%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.35% 2780.45 Delayed Quote.17.82%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.40% 5290 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.33% 70.425 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.28% 14.8889 Delayed Quote.11.46%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
02:34pIndian grocery startup Zepto raises new funds at $900 million valuation
RE
04/29Arm China Majority Shareholders Announce the Company's Corporate Governance Issue Has B..
BU
04/29Arm dismisses China unit's opposition to CEO change
RE
04/28Tencent-Backed Full Truck Alliance Suspends $1 Billion IPO Plan
MT
04/28China's Full Truck Alliance pauses $1 billion Hong Kong listing - sources
RE
04/28Arm poised to regain control of rogue China unit
AQ
04/27Qualcomm forecasts upbeat revenue as diversification bet pays off
RE
04/26Arm unveils new processor, systems to help speed up connected device development
RE
04/26Nikkei 225 Up 0.4% on Wall Street Cues, Softer Interest Rates, Oil Outlook
MT
04/26Japanese shares track Wall Street gains, China worries cap rise
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 171 B 47 377 M 47 377 M
Net income 2022 728 B 5 587 M 5 587 M
Net Debt 2022 16 223 B 125 B 125 B
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 0,83%
Capitalization 8 711 B 67 111 M 66 873 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,04x
EV / Sales 2023 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5 290,00 JPY
Average target price 8 095,88 JPY
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-3.04%66 845
T-MOBILE US6.17%154 365
AT&T INC.1.52%135 019
KDDI CORPORATION28.94%74 349
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.44%62 518
VODAFONE GROUP PLC8.27%43 089