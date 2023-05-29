Advanced search
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-29 am EDT
5542.00 JPY   +8.20%
Japan's SoftBank cuts borrowing from Mizuho

05/29/2023 | 02:36am EDT
TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp cut borrowing from its main bank Mizuho Financial Group Inc by 25% in the year ended March to 608.5 billion yen ($4.51 billion), a company document showed.

The tech investing conglomerate also cut borrowing from lenders including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

SoftBank has been moving to shore up its balance sheet after recording loss at its Vision Fund investing arm due to falling tech valuations. ($1 = 135.0500 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.94% 136.94 Delayed Quote.2.12%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.59% 2075 Delayed Quote.10.05%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 8.20% 5542 Delayed Quote.-9.25%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 2.51% 332.01 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
TOPIX INDEX 0.69% 2160.65 Delayed Quote.13.43%
Financials
Sales 2023 6 528 B 46 425 M 46 425 M
Net income 2023 -166 520 M -1 184 M -1 184 M
Net Debt 2023 12 728 B 90 510 M 90 510 M
P/E ratio 2023 -37,7x
Yield 2023 0,86%
Capitalization 7 494 B 53 289 M 53 289 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
EV / Sales 2024 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 59 721
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 5 122,00 JPY
Average target price 6 813,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Hansson Managing Director
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-9.25%53 289
T-MOBILE US-3.46%162 165
AT&T INC.-15.81%110 810
KDDI CORPORATION7.71%65 791
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-5.66%26 443
CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG LIMITED20.91%22 810
