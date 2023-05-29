Japan's SoftBank cuts borrowing from Mizuho

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp
cut borrowing from its main bank Mizuho Financial Group Inc
by 25% in the year ended March to 608.5 billion yen
($4.51 billion), a company document showed.
The tech investing conglomerate also cut borrowing from
lenders including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs
Group Inc.
SoftBank has been moving to shore up its balance sheet after
recording loss at its Vision Fund investing arm due to falling
tech valuations.
($1 = 135.0500 yen)
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)