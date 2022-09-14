Japanese shares rise after sharp sell-off, transport stocks gain

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Thursday
as investors bought back equities after a sharp drop in the
previous session, with airline and railway stocks leading the
recovery.
The Nikkei share average had gained 0.46% to
27,946.20 by the midday break, recovering from its worst session
in three months. The broader Topix rose 0.36% to
1,954.38.
"It is a rebound from previous session. The market fell too
much yesterday," said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market
analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute. "But the rebound is
small because overnight gains in U.S. equities were limited."
Wall Street ended a directionless session higher on
Wednesday as an on-target inflation report largely stanched the
flow of Tuesday's sell-off and investors pressed the "pause"
button.
In Japan, chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron
rose 1.56% and provided the biggest boost to the
Nikkei, while game maker Nintendo climbed 3.15%.
SoftBank Group rose 1.3% after Reuters reported
citing a source that the technology inventor was considering
launching a third Vision Fund, likely using its own capital.
Airline and railway stocks rose 1.5%
and 1.54%, respectively, after a report said Japan was expected
to waive visa requirements for certain tourists and remove a
limit on daily arrivals in October as it aimed to benefit from a
rebound in global tourism.
Publishing firm Kadokawa fell 4.78% after its
chairman was arrested by Tokyo prosecutors on suspicion of
bribery.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)