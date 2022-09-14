Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:51 2022-09-14 pm EDT
5460.00 JPY   +1.02%
09/14Japanese shares rise after sharp sell-off, transport stocks gain
RE
09/14Tech Up Slightly After Tuesday's Rout -- Tech Roundup
DJ
09/14Arm launches new chip design for cloud and data center
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japanese shares rise after sharp sell-off, transport stocks gain

09/14/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Thursday as investors bought back equities after a sharp drop in the previous session, with airline and railway stocks leading the recovery.

The Nikkei share average had gained 0.46% to 27,946.20 by the midday break, recovering from its worst session in three months. The broader Topix rose 0.36% to 1,954.38.

"It is a rebound from previous session. The market fell too much yesterday," said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute. "But the rebound is small because overnight gains in U.S. equities were limited."

Wall Street ended a directionless session higher on Wednesday as an on-target inflation report largely stanched the flow of Tuesday's sell-off and investors pressed the "pause" button.

In Japan, chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 1.56% and provided the biggest boost to the Nikkei, while game maker Nintendo climbed 3.15%.

SoftBank Group rose 1.3% after Reuters reported citing a source that the technology inventor was considering launching a third Vision Fund, likely using its own capital.

Airline and railway stocks rose 1.5% and 1.54%, respectively, after a report said Japan was expected to waive visa requirements for certain tourists and remove a limit on daily arrivals in October as it aimed to benefit from a rebound in global tourism.

Publishing firm Kadokawa fell 4.78% after its chairman was arrested by Tokyo prosecutors on suspicion of bribery. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KADOKAWA CORPORATION -5.25% 2805 Delayed Quote.0.27%
NIKKEI 225 -2.78% 27818.62 Real-time Quote.-0.62%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. 2.74% 63020 Delayed Quote.15.96%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.13% 5460 Delayed Quote.4.05%
TOKAI CORP. 0.43% 1854 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. 1.06% 42740 Delayed Quote.-33.77%
TOPIX INDEX 0.16% 1950.3 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
09/14Japanese shares rise after sharp sell-off, transport stocks gain
RE
09/14Tech Up Slightly After Tuesday's Rout -- Tech Roundup
DJ
09/14Arm launches new chip design for cloud and data center
RE
09/14SoftBank considers launching third Vision Fund - source
RE
09/14SoftBank considering launching third Vision Fund -WSJ
RE
09/14Softbank Considers Launching Third Vision Fund - WSJ
RE
09/14Silicon Valley startup SambaNova offers new AI system, triples previous system speed
RE
09/14Japan stocks slump on U.S. CPI data, reports of BOJ preparing for FX intervention
RE
09/13Japanese stocks tumble in line with Wall Street after U.S. inflation data
RE
09/12Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall St higher, CPI caution caps gains; Nintendo jumps
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 458 B 45 237 M 45 237 M
Net income 2023 681 B 4 767 M 4 767 M
Net Debt 2023 17 829 B 125 B 125 B
P/E ratio 2023 13,2x
Yield 2023 0,81%
Capitalization 8 463 B 59 279 M 59 279 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,07x
EV / Sales 2024 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 59 721
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5 405,00 JPY
Average target price 7 288,82 JPY
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.4.05%61 380
T-MOBILE US22.37%172 732
AT&T INC.-9.41%119 929
KDDI CORPORATION30.13%66 635
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-21.62%54 306
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-4.58%34 881