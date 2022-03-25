Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japanese stocks see biggest weekly foreign inflow in over two months

03/25/2022 | 03:22am EDT
March 25 (Reuters) - Japanese equities received their biggest weekly foreign inflow in more than two months last week, as a rally on Wall Street boosted risk appetite, while some investors also bought back beaten-down growth stocks.

Posting their biggest weekly purchase since Jan. 7, overseas investors bought Japanese stocks worth 274.44 billion yen ($2.25 billion) in the week ended March 18 after four straight weeks of net selling, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

Foreigners bought derivatives of 469.96 billion yen but sold 195.52 billion yen in cash equity markets.

Last week, Japanese shares tracked the rally on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates as expected, which investors took in their stride.

Investors also took comfort from talks of compromise from both Moscow and Kyiv, which boosted some hopes for a potential breakthrough after a three-week war.

Technology investor SoftBank Group gained more than 10% last week following a surge in the shares of foreign-listed Chinese companies, in some of which SoftBank has stakes, after Beijing vowed to keep markets stable, soothing overseas investors' nerves.

The Nikkei and the Topix both gained more than 6% last week, marking their biggest weekly rise since at least May 2020.

Meanwhile, cross-border investors sold Japanese bonds of 1.51 trillion yen last week after fourth straight weeks of net buying, finance ministry data showed.

On the other hand, Japanese investors purchased overseas equities of 123.5 billion yen, compared with a net selling of 194.6 billion yen in the previous week. They sold cross-border bonds of 108.1 billion yen last week. ($1 = 121.9100 yen)

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
