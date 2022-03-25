Japanese stocks see biggest weekly foreign inflow in over two months

March 25 (Reuters) - Japanese equities received their
biggest weekly foreign inflow in more than two months last week,
as a rally on Wall Street boosted risk appetite, while some
investors also bought back beaten-down growth stocks.
Posting their biggest weekly purchase since Jan. 7, overseas
investors bought Japanese stocks worth 274.44 billion yen ($2.25
billion) in the week ended March 18 after four straight weeks of
net selling, data from Japanese exchanges showed.
Foreigners bought derivatives of 469.96 billion yen but sold
195.52 billion yen in cash equity markets.
Last week, Japanese shares tracked the rally on Wall Street
after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates as expected,
which investors took in their stride.
Investors also took comfort from talks of compromise from
both Moscow and Kyiv, which boosted some hopes for a potential
breakthrough after a three-week war.
Technology investor SoftBank Group gained more than
10% last week following a surge in the shares of foreign-listed
Chinese companies, in some of which SoftBank has stakes, after
Beijing vowed to keep markets stable, soothing overseas
investors' nerves.
The Nikkei and the Topix both gained more
than 6% last week, marking their biggest weekly rise since at
least May 2020.
Meanwhile, cross-border investors sold Japanese bonds of
1.51 trillion yen last week after fourth straight weeks of net
buying, finance ministry data showed.
On the other hand, Japanese investors purchased overseas
equities of 123.5 billion yen, compared with a net selling of
194.6 billion yen in the previous week. They sold cross-border
bonds of 108.1 billion yen last week.
($1 = 121.9100 yen)
(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in
Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)