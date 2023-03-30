Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-30 am EDT
5084.00 JPY   -1.63%
12:49pMassachusetts fines delivery startup Gopuff $6.2 million in worker pay dispute
RE
05:53aIndian edtech startup Unacademy to lay off 12% of staff - document
RE
04:22aSoftBank to book $2.7 billion gain for Alibaba share transfer
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Massachusetts fines delivery startup Gopuff $6.2 million in worker pay dispute

03/30/2023 | 12:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Delivery service Gopuff has been fined $6.2 million by the state of for improperly classifying nearly 1,000 drivers as independent contractors rather than employees, who are more costly for companies.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, a Democrat, announced the fines on Thursday as Softbank Group Corp-backed Gopuff prepares for a U.S. initial public offering.

Worker classification is a crucial issue for app-based services such as Uber, Lyft and Grubhub that rely on independent contractors to control costs. Hiring contractors can be 30% cheaper than having employees, who are entitled to an array of benefits and legal protections.

Philadelphia-based Gopuff operates in hundreds of U.S. cities and Britain. A Gopuff spokesperson said the company strongly disagrees with the fines and intends to appeal them.

"Gopuff is focused on giving people the chance to earn with us in whichever way makes the most sense for them," the spokesperson said.

Campbell's office said it began investigating Gopuff after receiving complaints against the company from former and current workers.

Massachusetts law imposes a high bar for proving that workers are independent contractors. That includes showing workers are not under a company's direct control, operate independent businesses and perform work outside of a company's normal course of business.

Campbell said that standard did not fit Gopuff drivers and the company failed to give drivers paystubs and provide them with paid sick leave that state law requires for employees.

"When employers misclassify their workers, they deprive them of basic employee protections and benefits, and create an unfair playing field for other law-abiding companies," Campbell said in a statement.

Uber and subsidiary Postmates are currently challenging a California worker classification law similar to the one in Massachusetts, which they say is unconstitutional because it was targeted at app-based transportation services.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Daniel Wiessner


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LYFT, INC. 0.89% 9.05 Delayed Quote.-18.51%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.63% 5084 Delayed Quote.-8.04%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
12:49pMassachusetts fines delivery startup Gopuff $6.2 million in worker pay dispute
RE
05:53aIndian edtech startup Unacademy to lay off 12% of staff - document
RE
04:22aSoftBank to book $2.7 billion gain for Alibaba share transfer
RE
03/30SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29Ebbing Bank Worries, Alibaba Makeover Lift Asian Stock Markets
MT
03/29Crucial Japan-US Deal Sets Off Broad-range Rally Across Japanese Stock Market; SoftBank..
MT
03/29Japan's Nikkei ends at near 3-wk high on boost from ex-dividend stocks, SoftBank
RE
03/29Tokyo stocks end higher on weaker yen, SoftBank Group surge
AQ
03/29SoftBank shares jump on Alibaba split-up plans
RE
03/28Update1 : Tokyo stocks up in morning as yen weakens, SoftBank Group soars
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 516 B 49 165 M 49 165 M
Net income 2023 -350 343 M -2 643 M -2 643 M
Net Debt 2023 14 175 B 107 B 107 B
P/E ratio 2023 -20,3x
Yield 2023 0,87%
Capitalization 7 435 B 56 097 M 56 097 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,32x
EV / Sales 2024 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 59 721
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 5 084,00 JPY
Average target price 6 899,44 JPY
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-8.04%57 267
T-MOBILE US2.72%175 359
AT&T INC.1.68%135 468
KDDI CORPORATION4.65%67 819
VODAFONE GROUP PLC6.64%29 878
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.0.11%23 645
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer