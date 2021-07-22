Morrisons shareholders to vote on Fortress offer on Aug 16

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 5 953 B 54 033 M 54 033 M Net income 2022 1 045 B 9 487 M 9 487 M Net Debt 2022 13 879 B 126 B 126 B P/E ratio 2022 13,1x Yield 2022 0,62% Capitalization 12 438 B 113 B 113 B EV / Sales 2022 4,42x EV / Sales 2023 4,26x Nbr of Employees 58 786 Free-Float 47,1% Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 15 Last Close Price 7 261,00 JPY Average target price 11 336,00 JPY Spread / Average Target 56,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President Tim Mackey Chief Legal & Group Compliance Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -9.89% 122 635 AT&T INC. -2.99% 206 275 T-MOBILE US 7.21% 181 218 KDDI CORPORATION 12.52% 70 100 AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. 9.59% 50 614 VODAFONE GROUP PLC -4.83% 47 655