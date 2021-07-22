Morrisons shareholders to vote on Fortress offer on Aug 16
LONDON (Reuters) - Shareholders in British supermarket group Morrisons will get to vote on a 6.3 billion pound ($8.7 billion) takeover offer from a consortium led by SoftBank owned Fortress Investment Group on August 16, it said on Thursday.
A scheme document outlining Fortress' offer said a court meeting and a general meeting of shareholders would be held on that date.
($1 = 0.7286 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)