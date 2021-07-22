Log in
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
Morrisons shareholders to vote on Fortress offer on Aug 16

07/22/2021
LONDON (Reuters) - Shareholders in British supermarket group Morrisons will get to vote on a 6.3 billion pound ($8.7 billion) takeover offer from a consortium led by SoftBank owned Fortress Investment Group on August 16, it said on Thursday.

A scheme document outlining Fortress' offer said a court meeting and a general meeting of shareholders would be held on that date.

($1 = 0.7286 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 5 953 B 54 033 M 54 033 M
Net income 2022 1 045 B 9 487 M 9 487 M
Net Debt 2022 13 879 B 126 B 126 B
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 12 438 B 113 B 113 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,42x
EV / Sales 2023 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 47,1%
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-9.89%122 635
AT&T INC.-2.99%206 275
T-MOBILE US7.21%181 218
KDDI CORPORATION12.52%70 100
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.59%50 614
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-4.83%47 655