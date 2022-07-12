Mubadala in talks to buy asset manager Fortress from SoftBank - source

July 12 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Co
is in talks to acquire asset manager Fortress
Investment Group from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
Earlier on Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-07-12/mubadala-is-said-in-talks-to-acquire-fortress-from-softbank,
citing a source, that the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund is
discussing a deal that would value Fortress at more than $1
billion.
Mubadala, Fortress and SoftBank Group did not immediately
respond to Reuters requests for comment.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New
York; Editing by Devika Syamnath)