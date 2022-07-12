Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  SoftBank Group Corp.
  News
  Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-12 am EDT
5213.00 JPY   -4.28%
03:21pMubadala in talks to buy asset manager Fortress from SoftBank - source
RE
03:06pMubadala in talks to buy asset manager Fortress from SoftBank - source
RE
02:40aJapanese stocks fall as rising COVID cases spark recession fears
RE
Summary 
Most relevant

Mubadala in talks to buy asset manager Fortress from SoftBank - source

07/12/2022 | 03:21pm EDT
July 12 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Co is in talks to acquire asset manager Fortress Investment Group from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund is discussing a deal that would value Fortress at more than $1 billion, said Bloomberg News, which first reported the talks. (https://bloom.bg/3Ivtdhg)

SoftBank acquired Fortress in 2017 for $3.3 billion.

Mubadala declined to comment, while Fortress and SoftBank Group did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Founded in 1998, Fortress had $53 billion in assets under management as of March 31, on behalf of more than 1,900 institutional clients and private investors, according to the company website. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 6 408 B 46 893 M 46 893 M
Net income 2023 420 B 3 070 M 3 070 M
Net Debt 2023 18 310 B 134 B 134 B
P/E ratio 2023 20,0x
Yield 2023 0,84%
Capitalization 8 292 B 60 681 M 60 681 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,15x
EV / Sales 2024 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 59 721
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.0.22%63 075
T-MOBILE US16.17%168 895
AT&T INC.11.21%147 902
KDDI CORPORATION31.86%71 064
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.49%63 094
VODAFONE GROUP PLC14.64%42 882