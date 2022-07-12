Mubadala in talks to buy asset manager Fortress from SoftBank - source

July 12 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Co
is in talks to acquire asset manager Fortress
Investment Group from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, a
source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund is discussing a deal
that would value Fortress at more than $1 billion, said
Bloomberg News, which first reported the talks. (https://bloom.bg/3Ivtdhg)
SoftBank acquired Fortress in 2017 for $3.3 billion.
Mubadala declined to comment, while Fortress and SoftBank
Group did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for
comment.
Founded in 1998, Fortress had $53 billion in assets under
management as of March 31, on behalf of more than 1,900
institutional clients and private investors, according to the
company website.
