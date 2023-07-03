Leveraged-Loan Logjam Eases After Banks Unload Tens of Billions of Debt

Banks have sold off tens of billions of leveraged-buyout debt that was gumming up their lending operations, raising hopes that a critical business on Wall Street is returning to normal.

He Spent $140 Billion on AI With Little to Show. Now He Is Trying Again.

Billionaire Masayoshi Son said he would make SoftBank "the investment company for the AI revolution" but he missed out on the most recent frenzy.

China's Central Bank Appoints New Top Communist Party Official

Pan Gongsheng's designation as the PBOC's senior party official clears the way for him to become governor of the central bank, say people familiar with the matter.

Goldman Is Looking for a Way Out of Its Partnership With Apple

American Express is in talks to take over Goldman's card deal and other ventures with the tech giant.

Morgan Stanley to Raise Dividend, Reauthorizes Buyback

Morgan Stanley said it would raise its quarterly dividend 9.7%, and also reauthorized a multi-year common equity share-repurchase program of up to $20 billion.

Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Challenge to SEC's Power

Case set for next term will examine legality of agency's in-house tribunals.

Businesses Aim to Harness Generative AI to Shake Up Accounting, Finance

CFOs have ambitious plans for AI to boost efficiency, cut costs and ease a labor crunch, but the technology's promise could take years to fulfill.

Fed's Goolsbee says he's 'hopeful' central bank can get inflation down without causing recession

The Federal Reserve is trying to get inflation down without causing a recession, said Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee on Friday.

AMC Fights Meme-Stock Investors in Court

Thousands of shareholders have turned against AMC, objecting to a deal that would clear the way for the movie-theater chain to issue more stock.

Brookfield Seeks Hard-to-Get Prize in American Equity Deal

Private-equity firms have been trying to buy the annuities seller for years.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-03-23 0015ET