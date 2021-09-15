Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nikkei slips from 3-decade high on profit-taking, SoftBank drag

09/15/2021 | 02:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Japanese shares on Wednesday retreated from three-decade peaks hit in the previous session, as investors took profits after a strong rally over the last two weeks and Chinese regulatory concerns dragged SoftBank Group and property shares.

The Nikkei average dropped 0.52% to 30,511.71. On Tuesday, it rose above its February peak to reach 30,795.78, the highest level since August 1990.

In a sign of strong sentiment, however, the Nikkei posted a "bullish candlestick", which appears when a market closes above its opening level for 12 days in a row.

The broader Topix shed 1.06% to 2,096.39.

Japan's stock market rally has gathered pace since Sept. 3 when Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his plan to step down, bolstering hopes of a new stimulus package. Vaccine Minister Taro Kono is now seen as a leading candidate in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election on Sept 29.

"The market had risen a bit too much too fast ... Investors now want to see the outcome of the LDP race. While Kono seems to be viewed as a reformist, it is not entirely clear what kind of economic policies he will adopt," said Naoya Oshikubo, senior economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

SoftBank Group lost 5.8%, weighed by concerns about its exposure to Alibaba and other Chinese tech firms, as Beijing steps up regulation in the sector.

Property builders were the worst-performing subindex, with a fall of 2.2%. Some analysts attributed the weakness to a spillover from troubles in Chinese real estate shares.

Many Japanese suppliers of Apple slid after the iPhone maker's shares dropped on Tuesday when it unveiled its iPhone 13.

Murata Manufacturing lost 2.7%, while Nitto Denko dropped 3.3%.

Elsewhere, Park24 slumped 7.9% after the parking lots operator posted its sixth consecutive quarterly net loss, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.96% 148.12 Delayed Quote.11.63%
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. 0.96% 10520 End-of-day quote.12.88%
PARK24 CO., LTD. 0.88% 2074 End-of-day quote.15.80%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.49% 7041 End-of-day quote.-12.62%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
02:37aNikkei slips from 3-decade high on profit-taking, SoftBank drag
RE
09/14MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank CEO Son says smart robots can revitalise Japan growth, ..
RE
09/14SOFTBANK : TikTok Launches New Tools to Address Mental Health Issues
MT
09/14Nikkei slips from 3-decade high on profit-taking, Topix sheds over 1%
RE
09/14SOFTBANK : TikTok Faces Two Data Probes in Europe
MT
09/14UK's Sunak says wave of foreign takeovers shows confidence in economy
RE
09/14SOFTBANK : Home co-ownership platform Pacaso raises $125 million in round led by..
RE
09/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Intuit, Walmart, Qualcomm, Alibaba, Oracle...
09/14Mexican telecoms regulator approves Univision, Televisa content tie-up
RE
09/14VC DAILY : How Tia Uses Telehealth to Prep Bricks-and-Mortar Expansion
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 040 B 55 093 M 55 093 M
Net income 2022 1 310 B 11 947 M 11 947 M
Net Debt 2022 14 983 B 137 B 137 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,67x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 12 062 B 110 B 110 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
EV / Sales 2023 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 7 041,00 JPY
Average target price 10 507,87 JPY
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-12.62%109 989
AT&T INC.-4.97%195 132
T-MOBILE US-4.40%160 888
KDDI CORPORATION25.41%78 891
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.16%62 210
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-4.04%44 368