Nikkei slips from 3-decade high on profit-taking, SoftBank drag

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Japanese shares on Wednesday
retreated from three-decade peaks hit in the previous session,
as investors took profits after a strong rally over the last two
weeks and Chinese regulatory concerns dragged SoftBank Group
and property shares.
The Nikkei average dropped 0.52% to 30,511.71. On
Tuesday, it rose above its February peak to reach 30,795.78, the
highest level since August 1990.
In a sign of strong sentiment, however, the Nikkei posted a
"bullish candlestick", which appears when a market closes above
its opening level for 12 days in a row.
The broader Topix shed 1.06% to 2,096.39.
Japan's stock market rally has gathered pace since Sept. 3
when Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his plan to step
down, bolstering hopes of a new stimulus package. Vaccine
Minister Taro Kono is now seen as a leading candidate in the
ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election on
Sept 29.
"The market had risen a bit too much too fast ... Investors
now want to see the outcome of the LDP race. While Kono seems to
be viewed as a reformist, it is not entirely clear what kind of
economic policies he will adopt," said Naoya Oshikubo, senior
economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.
SoftBank Group lost 5.8%, weighed by concerns about
its exposure to Alibaba and other Chinese tech firms,
as Beijing steps up regulation in the sector.
Property builders were the worst-performing
subindex, with a fall of 2.2%. Some analysts attributed the
weakness to a spillover from troubles in Chinese real estate
shares.
Many Japanese suppliers of Apple slid after the
iPhone maker's shares dropped on Tuesday when it unveiled its
iPhone 13.
Murata Manufacturing lost 2.7%, while Nitto Denko
dropped 3.3%.
Elsewhere, Park24 slumped 7.9% after the parking
lots operator posted its sixth consecutive quarterly net loss,
hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
