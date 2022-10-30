Advanced search
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:06 2022-10-31 am EDT
6413.00 JPY   +6.42%
10/30Nikkei tracks Wall Street's robust finish, tech shares shine
RE
10/26Analysis-Ford, VW pop the automated-vehicle bubble with Argo AI exit
RE
10/25Nikkei 225 Up 1% as Earnings Season Gets Underway
MT
Nikkei tracks Wall Street's robust finish, tech shares shine

10/30/2022 | 11:02pm EDT
TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday, tracking a strong finish on Wall Street in the previous session, with technology heavyweights leading the charge.

The Nikkei index had risen 1.56% to 27,529.33 by the midday break, in what could be its biggest daily gain since Oct. 14. The broader Topix had gained 1.25% to 1,922.71.

A robust, broad-based rally sent Wall Street to a sharply higher close on Friday, as encouraging economic data and sunnier forecasts fuelled investor risk appetite ahead of the Federal Reserve's much-anticipated policy meeting later this week.

"Japanese shares tracked the robust finish of the U.S. market and they are strong. But we can't be optimistic," said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"There is speculation that a peak of Fed fund rates could be higher than expected, and the U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday. It is still uncertain how the Treasury yields will move, which is negative to equities."

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after data showed underlying inflation pressures remain elevated, suggesting to the bond market that the Fed will stick with its aggressive interest rate hiking campaign.

Technology investor SoftBank Group provided the biggest gain to the Nikkei, rising 5.6%. Uniqlo clothing store operator Fast Retailing rose 1.2% and chip-equipment maker Tokyo Electron climbed 1.6%.

Companies with robust earnings outlooks rose. Hitachi jumped 6.04% after the conglomerate raised its profit forecast.

Alps Alpine surged more than 18% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei after the car navigation maker raised its profit forecast.

Keyence climbed 7.7% after sensor maker boosted annual dividend payouts as it reported profit gains.

There were 196 advancers on the Nikkei index against 25 decliners. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD 16.97% 1297 Delayed Quote.2.12%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.33% 0.6422 Delayed Quote.-11.20%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.06% 1.1601 Delayed Quote.-14.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.73467 Delayed Quote.-6.84%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.07% 0.99612 Delayed Quote.-12.37%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 1.01% 83080 Delayed Quote.25.94%
HITACHI, LTD. 5.30% 6713 Delayed Quote.2.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.012144 Delayed Quote.-9.59%
KEYENCE CORPORATION 8.18% 55960 Delayed Quote.-28.46%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.36% 0.58209 Delayed Quote.-14.77%
NIKKEI 225 -0.88% 27105.2 Real-time Quote.-5.86%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 6.46% 6413 Delayed Quote.10.89%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. 1.69% 39640 Delayed Quote.-41.19%
TOPIX INDEX 1.41% 1925.9 Delayed Quote.-4.68%
Financials
Sales 2023 6 475 B 43 895 M 43 895 M
Net income 2023 849 B 5 754 M 5 754 M
Net Debt 2023 17 528 B 119 B 119 B
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 0,73%
Capitalization 9 190 B 62 300 M 62 300 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,13x
EV / Sales 2024 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 59 721
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 6 026,00 JPY
Average target price 7 187,78 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.10.89%62 300
T-MOBILE US30.19%187 867
AT&T INC.-0.52%131 687
KDDI CORPORATION30.37%65 079
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-15.03%59 048
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-11.09%31 867