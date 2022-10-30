Nikkei tracks Wall Street's robust finish, tech shares shine

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
rose on Monday, tracking a strong finish on Wall Street in the
previous session, with technology heavyweights leading the
charge.
The Nikkei index had risen 1.56% to 27,529.33 by the
midday break, in what could be its biggest daily gain since Oct.
14. The broader Topix had gained 1.25% to 1,922.71.
A robust, broad-based rally sent Wall Street to a sharply
higher close on Friday, as encouraging economic data and sunnier
forecasts fuelled investor risk appetite ahead of the Federal
Reserve's much-anticipated policy meeting later this week.
"Japanese shares tracked the robust finish of the U.S.
market and they are strong. But we can't be optimistic," said
Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.
"There is speculation that a peak of Fed fund rates could be
higher than expected, and the U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Friday. It is still uncertain how the Treasury yields will move,
which is negative to equities."
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after data showed
underlying inflation pressures remain elevated, suggesting to
the bond market that the Fed will stick with its aggressive
interest rate hiking campaign.
Technology investor SoftBank Group provided the
biggest gain to the Nikkei, rising 5.6%. Uniqlo clothing store
operator Fast Retailing rose 1.2% and chip-equipment
maker Tokyo Electron climbed 1.6%.
Companies with robust earnings outlooks rose. Hitachi
jumped 6.04% after the conglomerate raised its profit
forecast.
Alps Alpine surged more than 18% to become the top
gainer on the Nikkei after the car navigation maker raised its
profit forecast.
Keyence climbed 7.7% after sensor maker boosted
annual dividend payouts as it reported profit gains.
There were 196 advancers on the Nikkei index against 25
decliners.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Savio D'Souza)