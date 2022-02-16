Log in
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All News

Nvidia gives upbeat revenue forecast; Applied Materials sees supply-chain challenges

02/16/2022 | 05:54pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, banking on the strong demand for data centers.

Nvidia expects first-quarter revenue of about $8.1 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $7.29 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"We are seeing exceptional demand for NVIDIA computing platforms," Chief Executive Jensen Huang said in a statement. Data center revenue grew 71% to $3.26 billion in the fourth quarter.

Despite the strong results, Nvidia shares were down 2.5% in after-hours trading, and KinNgai Chan, analyst at Summit Insights Group, said the company's sales to the crypto industry could be a concern.

"A meaningful part of its gaming sales do include crypto-mining which we think could be volatile. Our most recent industry check does indicate a significant weakness in crypto-mining demand," said Chan.

Chan also said he was disappointed that Nvidia's gross margin did not rise in the fourth quarter from the third, despite the datacenter business outgrowing other units.

The company said it sold $550 million in crypto-specific cards in fiscal 2022, and only $24 million in the fourth quarter. Fourth-quarter gaming revenue was a record $3.42 billion, up 37% from a year ago.

With tech firms venturing into the "metaverse" and a spike in demand for data centers, revenue is surging for Nvidia, the world's largest maker of graphic and artificial intelligence chips, and for other chip makers.

Nvidia reported fourth-quarter revenue of $7.64 billion, a record, compared with estimates of $7.42 billion.

Nvidia's net income rose to about $3 billion in the fourth quarter from $2.46 billion a year earlier.

The results come on the heels of SoftBank Group Corp's collapsed deal to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia. Worth up to $50 billion at current market prices, it would have been the largest-ever chip deal.

Meanwhile, supplier to chip makers Applied Materials Inc also posted record quarterly revenue on Wednesday, driven by robust demand for its semiconductor-making equipment from customers including Samsung Electronics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

However, Applied Materials' chief executive, Gary Dickerson, said the supply environment remains challenging and that the company is doing everything it can to deliver for customers. The company expected second-quarter revenue of $6.35 billion, marginally below analysts' estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

"Since we are already close to being sold out for the year, we also have a positive growth outlook for 2023," Dickerson told analysts on a conference call, adding that demand is very strong and spending on wafer fabrication equipment could reach $100 billion in 2022.

Applied Materials' shares rose more than 3% in after-hours trading.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Jane Lanhee Lee in San Francisco; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Peter Henderson and Matthew Lewis)

By Eva Mathews, Akash Sriram and Jane Lanhee Lee


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. 0.80% 140.96 Delayed Quote.-11.13%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.06% 265.11 Delayed Quote.-9.91%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.51% 5236 Delayed Quote.-5.08%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
05:54pNvidia gives upbeat revenue forecast; Applied Materials sees supply-chain challenges
RE
12:51pNYSE moves closer to NFT trading with trademark application
RE
10:15aSoftBank mulls $8 bln margin loan as part of Arm IPO - Bloomberg News
RE
01:26aSingapore's Funding Societies raises $144 mln in SoftBank-led equity round
RE
02/15SOFTBANK : Cameo and SoftBank Corp. Partner to Bring Service that Enables Fans to Receive ..
PU
02/15Logistics tech startup Veho valued at $1.5 bln in Tiger Global-led fundraise
RE
02/15Nikkei ends lower as Ukraine crisis, U.S. rate-hike bets weigh
RE
02/14Nikkei flips to losses as weak earnings weigh amid Ukraine worries
RE
02/14AMD closes record chip industry deal with estimated $50 billion purchase of Xilinx
RE
02/14TRACKINSIGHT : Japan Equity ETFs witness outflows amid global risks
TI
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Financials
Sales 2022 6 098 B 52 825 M 52 825 M
Net income 2022 614 B 5 320 M 5 320 M
Net Debt 2022 16 151 B 140 B 140 B
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 8 824 B 76 439 M 76 439 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
EV / Sales 2023 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5 236,00 JPY
Average target price 9 003,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 72,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-5.08%75 147
AT&T INC.-1.06%173 812
T-MOBILE US9.53%158 697
KDDI CORPORATION10.65%71 711
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-11.99%60 417
VODAFONE GROUP PLC23.73%50 756