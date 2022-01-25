Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nvidia preparing to walk away from Arm acquisition - Bloomberg News

01/25/2022 | 06:52am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara

(Reuters) - Nvidia Corp is preparing to abandon its purchase of Arm Ltd from SoftBank Group Corp after offering about $40 billion for the British company in 2020, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. chipmaker has told partners that it does not expect the deal to close, while SoftBank is stepping up preparations for an initial public offering (IPO) of Arm, the report said.

An Nvidia spokesperson said the company continues to believe the acquisition "provides an opportunity to accelerate Arm and boost competition and innovation." Arm and SoftBank did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Nvidia shares were down 3.2% before the bell, leading losses among chipmakers in a broadly weaker market.

The deal has faced several regulatory hurdles, with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission suing to block it in December. The buyout is also under the scrutiny of British and EU regulators.

Jonathan Kanter, the new head of the U.S. Justice Department Antitrust Division, has said he would seek to stop mergers that pose anticompetitive concerns rather than striking deals for concessions that would allow the transaction to close.

The stock-heavy deal for Arm has risen in value since it was announced in September 2020 due to a surge in shares of Nvidia sparked by strong growth of its data center-focused chip business.

Arm's CEO said in July last year that the company had contemplated an IPO but that would hurt its ability to expand and invest.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.35% 2616.08 Delayed Quote.-9.70%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -0.01% 233.72 Delayed Quote.-20.53%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -5.34% 5069 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
Financials
Sales 2022 6 119 B 53 619 M 53 619 M
Net income 2022 1 058 B 9 272 M 9 272 M
Net Debt 2022 15 202 B 133 B 133 B
P/E ratio 2022 8,52x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 9 155 B 80 383 M 80 223 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
EV / Sales 2023 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float -
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5 355,00 JPY
Average target price 9 718,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 81,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-1.45%80 383
AT&T INC.7.07%188 094
T-MOBILE US-8.04%133 212
KDDI CORPORATION6.42%70 056
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.02%62 492
VODAFONE GROUP PLC9.44%44 787