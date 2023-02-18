Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-17 am EST
5764.00 JPY   -2.19%
03:39aOla plans $920 million India investment in electric cars, batteries
RE
02/17U.S. IPO pick-up offers hope of market re-open
RE
02/17Hot US Producer Prices Cool Asian Stock Markets
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ola plans $920 million India investment in electric cars, batteries

02/18/2023 | 03:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mahindra's e2oPlus is seen at electric vehicle charging station in Nagpur

CHENNAI (Reuters) - SoftBank Group-backed Ola Electric would invest $920 million in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu to manufacture electric cars and batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), a state government statement said on Saturday.

Ola will invest 76.14 billion rupees ($920 million) through its subsidiaries Ola Electric Technologies and Ola Cell Technologies, drawn to the growing demand for EVs in India.

The company's cumulative production numbers topped 100,000 in November, and it plans to annually make 140,000 cars and hire 3,111 workers in Tamil Nadu through the new investment. Ola already manufactures e-two wheelers in the state.

In September, Ola said it was looking to expand into Latin America, ASEAN and European Union countries after entering India's neighbour Nepal first.

Tamil Nadu, which accounts for nearly a third of the country's automotive exports, is looking to boost EV manufacturing and is waiving road tax, registration charges and permit fees for EVs, according to a policy unveiled this week.

($1 = 82.7500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
03:39aOla plans $920 million India investment in electric cars, batteries
RE
02/17U.S. IPO pick-up offers hope of market re-open
RE
02/17Hot US Producer Prices Cool Asian Stock Markets
MT
02/17Japanese shares end lower, weaker yen caps losses
RE
02/16Japanese shares track Wall Street declines; weak yen caps losses
RE
02/16Exclusive-SoftBank's Arm China profit drops over 90% in 2022 -document
RE
02/16Battery maker Northvolt in talks to hire IPO banks -sources
RE
02/13CPI Eyed as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Tick Higher Pre-Bell Monday
MT
02/13North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Hold Stea..
DJ
02/13Berkshire Grey Confirms Receipt of All-Cash Offer From SoftBank
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 537 B 48 641 M 48 641 M
Net income 2023 123 B 917 M 917 M
Net Debt 2023 14 256 B 106 B 106 B
P/E ratio 2023 163x
Yield 2023 0,76%
Capitalization 8 430 B 62 724 M 62 724 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,47x
EV / Sales 2024 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 59 721
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5 764,00 JPY
Average target price 7 180,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.2.13%62 724
T-MOBILE US6.68%178 920
AT&T INC.5.59%137 321
KDDI CORPORATION0.65%64 663
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.52%63 050
VODAFONE GROUP PLC21.53%33 079