  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-17 am EST
6319.00 JPY   -0.14%
03:11aPaytm Shares Fall as SoftBank Sells Stake -- Update
DJ
01:25aPaytm Shares Fall as SoftBank Sells Stake
DJ
12:37aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares down on concerns over Fed's rate posture
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Paytm Shares Fall as SoftBank Sells Stake -- Update

11/17/2022 | 03:11am EST
By Dave Sebastian


A unit of SoftBank Group Corp. is offloading a portion of its stake in Indian mobile-payments giant Paytm for $200 million, according to people familiar with the matter, the investment company's latest share sale as it rides out a downturn.

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd., as Paytm is formally called, were last down 8.8% at 548.45 Indian rupees ($6.72). Its stock has fallen more than 70% from its initial public offering price in November 2021, when Paytm raised more than $2 billion.

The transaction amounts to a roughly 4.5% stake, according to a term sheet viewed Thursday by The Wall Street Journal. The SoftBank unit recently held a 17.45% stake in Paytm, according to FactSet.

The Japanese company, through SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Ltd., is selling 29 million shares in a block trade. It has priced the shares at the bottom of the range at INR555 a share ($6.80), according to people familiar with the matter. The high end of the range was INR601.45 a share, according to the term sheet.

The deal was subscribed more than two times, with about 70% of the demand coming from hedge funds and roughly 30% from long-only investors, some of the people said.

A SoftBank representative said the company isn't commenting on the trade. Paytm didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The IPO's one-year lockup period expired this week, allowing shareholders like SoftBank to monetize their stakes. SoftBank's block trade is expected to occur Thursday, with the settlement expected next Monday, the term sheet shows.

BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner for the transaction.


Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-22 0310ET

Financials
Sales 2023 6 509 B 46 680 M 46 680 M
Net income 2023 658 B 4 720 M 4 720 M
Net Debt 2023 15 925 B 114 B 114 B
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 0,70%
Capitalization 9 252 B 66 345 M 66 345 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,87x
EV / Sales 2024 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 59 721
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 6 328,00 JPY
Average target price 7 335,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.16.45%66 345
T-MOBILE US25.02%180 402
AT&T INC.2.38%135 540
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-11.62%63 637
KDDI CORPORATION20.35%63 520
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-13.45%31 323