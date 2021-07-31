Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Private equity firm CD&R readies Morrisons counter-bid - report

07/31/2021 | 03:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Customers wearing face masks are seen inside a Morrisons supermarket in New Brighton

LONDON (Reuters) - Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) is poised to start a bidding war for British supermarket chain Morrisons, the target of a 6.3 billion-pound ($8.8 billion) offer from a group led by another U.S. buyout firm, Fortress, the Sunday Times reported.

The newspaper said CD&R was understood to have been preparing equity and debt financing for a counter-bid which could come in the next few days.

If successful, CD&R would open Morrisons convenience stores at fuel stations operated by Motor Fuel Group, which the firm owns, and it would work alongside the existing Morrisons management team, the Sunday Times said.

Earlier this week, British money manager M&G joined criticism of the Fortress-led bid that Morrisons has agreed to, which is worth about 6.3 billion pounds and topped a rival offer from Apollo.

Morrisons' largest shareholder Silchester has also said it is not inclined to support the offer for Britain's fourth-largest supermarket chain.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
M&G PLC -0.92% 225.4 Delayed Quote.13.87%
SCHRODERS PLC -0.97% 3657 Delayed Quote.9.59%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -2.61% 6837 End-of-day quote.-15.15%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC 1.13% 267.6 Delayed Quote.50.89%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
03:44pPrivate equity firm CD&R readies Morrisons counter-bid - report
RE
07/30Gopuff Reaches $15 Billion Valuation With $1 Billion From Blackstone, SoftBan..
DJ
07/30SOFTBANK : Q1 performance seen buoyed by China IPOs; crackdown clouds outlook
RE
07/29SOFTBANK : India equity deals set to pick up pace as investors hunt post-pandemi..
RE
07/29MARKET CHATTER : TikTok Owner Denies Using Face-Scanning Tech to Gather Personal..
MT
07/29M&G says $8.7 billion Morrisons bid doesn't reflect company's true value
RE
07/29M&G says $8.7 bln Morrisons bid doesn't reflect company's true value
RE
07/29UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Down 5% in Pre-Bell Thursday Amid Reports SoftBank Selling 4..
MT
07/29Today on Wall Street: GDP growth misses estimates
07/29Morrisons shareholder Schroders still mulling vote on Fortress takeover bid, ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 951 B 54 250 M 54 250 M
Net income 2022 1 054 B 9 609 M 9 609 M
Net Debt 2022 13 879 B 127 B 127 B
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 11 712 B 107 B 107 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,30x
EV / Sales 2023 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6 837,00 JPY
Average target price 11 266,93 JPY
Spread / Average Target 64,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-15.15%106 707
AT&T INC.-2.47%200 273
T-MOBILE US6.80%179 572
KDDI CORPORATION8.68%68 520
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.11%55 374
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-3.94%44 873