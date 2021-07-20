Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Quick-delivery retail startup Jokr raises $170 million from investors

07/20/2021 | 01:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (Reuters) - German e-commerce pioneer Ralf Wenzel's quick-delivery retail platform Jokr, which has gone live in seven countries since launching barely four months ago, said on Tuesday it had raised $170 million from investors to power growth.

The Delivery Hero and Softbank veteran has styled the business as an "Amazon on steroids" and, with revenue doubling every two weeks, is on a high-speed mission to bring 15-minute delivery to the Americas and Europe.

"We truly believe that the world needs a new Amazon," Wenzel told Reuters. "There is an opportunity to create a faster Amazon, a more personalized Amazon, a more sustainable Amazon and a more local Amazon."

The bumper Series A funding round was led by Silicon Valley investor GGV Capital, London-based Balderton Capital, and the prolific Tiger Global Management.

Tiger Global, which chipped in to Jokr's seed round earlier this year, has also backed quick commerce startups including Getir and Wolt.

The venture capital being lavished on quick-commerce startups seeks to capture a seismic shift in consumer habits, as people increasingly order via smartphone app and take delivery in less time than it takes to pop out to the local shop.

Wenzel said the typical new Jokr customer will buy just one or a few items to try out the service. Many, within a short space of time, go on to replace their traditional grocery shop by making several larger orders a week.

"We grew significantly faster than what we thought, but the fast growth was not on the back of significant burn or discounting," Wenzel said in an interview.

"The fast growth was backed by a lot of organic momentum - very strong word of mouth, very strong retention rates, very strong stickiness."

By acting as a retailer rather than a marketplace, Jokr can order more merchandise directly - cutting out middlemen and achieving strong margins that mean its earliest locations are already breaking even on a fully-loaded cost basis.

In the Americas, Jokr is now present in New York, where it is headquartered, as well as in Sao Paolo, Mexico City, Bogota and Lima. In Europe, it has launched in Warsaw and Vienna - avoiding higher-cost markets like London and Paris - with more rollouts to come.

    "We are already able to show to investors that it's not only a high-growth business but also a business that we are able to run efficiently," said Wenzel.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Douglas Busvine


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.31% 3560.33 Delayed Quote.9.72%
DELIVERY HERO SE -0.54% 120.55 Delayed Quote.-4.57%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.57% 7227 End-of-day quote.-10.31%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
01:27pSOFTBANK : Crypto firm FTX Trading raises $900 mln at $18 bln valuation
RE
01:23pQuick-delivery retail startup Jokr raises $170 million from investors
RE
06:49aFTSE Rises, Anglo American's Share-Price Outlook is Improving
DJ
06:34aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Rebound After -2-
DJ
06:30aAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT : pulls out of Morrisons takeover talks but could join ..
AQ
06:20aExclusive-How Didi's govt relations team navigated myriad regulators, until I..
RE
06:17aIndia's Swiggy Raises $1.25 Billion in Funding Round Led by SoftBank, Prosus
DJ
05:04aSOFTBANK : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock..
PU
04:39aSOFTBANK : Indian food delivery startup Swiggy raises $1.25 billion from SoftBan..
RE
04:14aFTSE Bounces After Steep Losses on Covid-19 Fears
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 928 B 53 922 M 53 922 M
Net income 2022 1 045 B 9 508 M 9 508 M
Net Debt 2022 13 665 B 124 B 124 B
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 12 380 B 113 B 113 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,39x
EV / Sales 2023 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7 227,00 JPY
Average target price 11 354,15 JPY
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-10.31%122 635
AT&T INC.-3.37%206 275
T-MOBILE US7.24%181 218
KDDI CORPORATION13.01%70 100
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.70%50 614
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-6.57%47 655