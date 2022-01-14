Log in
Equities
Japan
Japan Exchange
SoftBank Group Corp.
News
Summary
9984
JP3436100006
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
(9984)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Japan Exchange -
01/14 01:00:00 am
5497
JPY
-1.24%
08:44a
Reliance, Hyundai, Mahindra bid for incentives under India's $2.4 billion battery scheme
RE
08:34a
Softbank-backed ola electric, larsen & toubro, amara raja, exide have also submitted bids - sources
RE
01/13
Softbank-backed Grocery App Dingdong Rebuts Layoff Reports
MT
01/14/2022 | 08:34am EST
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
08:44a
Reliance, Hyundai, Mahindra bid for incentives under India's $2.4 billion battery schem..
RE
08:34a
Softbank-backed ola electric, larsen & toubro, amara raja, exide have also submitted bi..
RE
01/13
Softbank-backed Grocery App Dingdong Rebuts Layoff Reports
MT
01/13
Credit Suisse files five insurance claims on Greensill-linked funds
RE
01/13
Chinese Ride-Hailing App Didi Eyes Q2 Hong Kong Listing
MT
01/12
China Chip Startup Shanghai Eigencomm Technologies Has Raised $157 Million From Softban..
RE
01/12
China chip startup shanghai eigencomm technologies has raised $157 million from softban..
RE
01/12
Softbank Buys Back $372 Million Shares
MT
01/12
Nikkei 225 Up 1.9% After Fed Chairman's Testimony, Wall Street Cues
MT
01/12
Softbank-backed Brazilian crypto firm acquires Portuguese exchange
RE
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
2021
SOFTBANK
: Nomura Adjusts SoftBank Group's Price Target to 9,780 Yen From 10,070 Yen, Keep..
MT
2021
SOFTBANK
: Nomura Adjusts SoftBank Group's Price Target to 10,070 Yen From 10,440 Yen, Kee..
MT
2021
SOFTBANK
: Nomura Adjusts SoftBank Group's Price Target to 10,440 Yen From 10,640 Yen, Kee..
MT
Financials
JPY
USD
Sales 2022
6 119 B
53 784 M
53 784 M
Net income 2022
1 058 B
9 301 M
9 301 M
Net Debt 2022
15 202 B
134 B
134 B
P/E ratio 2022
8,85x
Yield 2022
0,79%
Capitalization
9 515 B
83 400 M
83 641 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,04x
EV / Sales 2023
4,02x
Nbr of Employees
58 786
Free-Float
69,3%
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
5 566,00 JPY
Average target price
9 718,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
74,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son
Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto
CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure
Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Mackey
Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima
Independent Outside Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
2.43%
83 400
AT&T INC.
8.94%
191 379
T-MOBILE US, INC.
-5.05%
137 546
KDDI CORPORATION
5.83%
69 540
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
-3.83%
66 270
VODAFONE GROUP PLC
4.92%
43 900
