SOFTBANK FINALISING LOANS OF UP TO $10 BLN FROM BANKS AHEAD OF A…

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 6 134 B 50 208 M 50 208 M Net income 2022 707 B 5 789 M 5 789 M Net Debt 2022 15 939 B 130 B 130 B P/E ratio 2022 12,9x Yield 2022 0,81% Capitalization 9 055 B 74 125 M 74 125 M EV / Sales 2022 4,07x EV / Sales 2023 4,02x Nbr of Employees 58 786 Free-Float 69,3% Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 5 402,00 JPY Average target price 8 232,50 JPY Spread / Average Target 52,4% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.18% 75 442 AT&T INC. -5.16% 167 114 T-MOBILE US, INC. 8.37% 157 023 KDDI CORPORATION 23.85% 76 007 AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. -3.60% 66 809 VODAFONE GROUP PLC 11.21% 46 738