  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  SoftBank Group Corp.
  News
  Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  03/25 02:00:00 am EDT
5402 JPY   -1.75%
11:18aSoftbank finalising loans of up to $10 bln from banks ahead of a…
RE
07:30aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 25, 2022
06:18aSoftBank Targets Arm IPO with $60 Billion Valuation
MT
SOFTBANK FINALISING LOANS OF UP TO $10 BLN FROM BANKS AHEAD OF A…

03/25/2022 | 11:18am EDT
SOFTBANK FINALISING LOANS OF UP TO $10 BLN FROM BANKS AHEAD OF ARM IPO - FT


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 134 B 50 208 M 50 208 M
Net income 2022 707 B 5 789 M 5 789 M
Net Debt 2022 15 939 B 130 B 130 B
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 9 055 B 74 125 M 74 125 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,07x
EV / Sales 2023 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5 402,00 JPY
Average target price 8 232,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.1.18%75 442
AT&T INC.-5.16%167 114
T-MOBILE US, INC.8.37%157 023
KDDI CORPORATION23.85%76 007
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.60%66 809
VODAFONE GROUP PLC11.21%46 738