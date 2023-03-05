Advanced search
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-03 am EST
5556.00 JPY   -0.48%
04:22pSoftBank's Arm aims to raise at least $8 billion in U.S. IPO, sources say
RE
04:14pSoftbank group's arm ltd aiming to raise at least $8 billion in…
RE
03/03SoftBank snub shows London risks losing its listings lustre
RE
SOFTBANK GROUP'S ARM LTD AIMING TO RAISE AT LEAST $8 BILLION IN…

03/05/2023 | 04:14pm EST
SOFTBANK GROUP'S ARM LTD AIMING TO RAISE AT LEAST $8 BILLION IN U.S. IPO THIS YEAR -SOURCES


© Reuters 2023
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
04:22pSoftBank's Arm aims to raise at least $8 billion in U.S. IPO, sources say
RE
04:14pSoftbank group's arm ltd aiming to raise at least $8 billion in…
RE
03/03SoftBank snub shows London risks losing its listings lustre
RE
03/03FTSE 100 tips higher as China data lifts miners
AN
03/03FTSE 100 Closes Friday Up 3.1% on Upbeat China Data
DJ
03/03Arm snubs London by choosing U.S. listing
RE
03/03London Stock Exchange urges rapid UK reforms after Arm's snub
RE
03/03SoftBank's Arm Plans US-Only Listing in Blow to London
MT
03/03Shares in UK-Listed Airlines Rise after Lufthansa's Swing to Profit
DJ
03/03UK Semiconductor Designer Arm to Pursue US Listing in 2023 -- Update
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Financials
Sales 2023 6 541 B 48 012 M 48 012 M
Net income 2023 -80 595 M -592 M -592 M
Net Debt 2023 13 990 B 103 B 103 B
P/E ratio 2023 -65,7x
Yield 2023 0,79%
Capitalization 8 125 B 59 644 M 59 644 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,38x
EV / Sales 2024 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 59 721
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5 556,00 JPY
Average target price 7 014,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-1.56%59 644
T-MOBILE US1.36%173 030
AT&T INC.2.17%134 113
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.24%66 583
KDDI CORPORATION1.66%64 257
VODAFONE GROUP PLC19.28%32 544