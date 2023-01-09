Advanced search
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2023-01-06 am EST
5816.00 JPY   +1.24%
01/06Japan's Nikkei ends higher in bargain buying as yen weakens
RE
01/05Japan's Nikkei changes course to rise as yen weakens
RE
01/05Japan's Nikkei bounces on chip strength but policy angst caps gains
RE
SUNAK REVIVES TALKS WITH SOFTBANK ON LONDON LISTING FOR ARM - FT…

01/09/2023 | 12:03am EST
SUNAK REVIVES TALKS WITH SOFTBANK ON LONDON LISTING FOR ARM - FT


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 517 B 49 183 M 49 183 M
Net income 2023 368 B 2 779 M 2 779 M
Net Debt 2023 15 243 B 115 B 115 B
P/E ratio 2023 23,8x
Yield 2023 0,76%
Capitalization 8 503 B 64 174 M 64 174 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,64x
EV / Sales 2024 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 59 721
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5 816,00 JPY
Average target price 7 200,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.3.05%64 174
T-MOBILE US6.12%184 844
AT&T INC.6.08%139 174
KDDI CORPORATION0.15%65 804
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.92%61 220
VODAFONE GROUP PLC5.31%29 153