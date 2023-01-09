Advanced search
Equities
Japan
Japan Exchange
SoftBank Group Corp.
News
Summary
9984
JP3436100006
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
(9984)
01:00 2023-01-06 am EST
01:00 2023-01-06 am EST
5816.00
JPY
+1.24%
01/06
Japan's Nikkei ends higher in bargain buying as yen weakens
RE
01/05
Japan's Nikkei changes course to rise as yen weakens
RE
01/05
Japan's Nikkei bounces on chip strength but policy angst caps gains
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
SUNAK REVIVES TALKS WITH SOFTBANK ON LONDON LISTING FOR ARM - FT…
01/09/2023 | 12:03am EST
01/09/2023 | 12:03am EST
SUNAK REVIVES TALKS WITH SOFTBANK ON LONDON LISTING FOR ARM - FT
© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
2022
Nomura Adjusts SoftBank Group's Price Target to 8,110 Yen From 7,250 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
2022
Jefferies Downgrades SoftBank Group to Underperform From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to ..
MT
2022
Nomura Adjusts SoftBank Group's Price Target to 7,250 Yen From 7,680 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
More recommendations
Financials
JPY
USD
Sales 2023
6 517 B
49 183 M
49 183 M
Net income 2023
368 B
2 779 M
2 779 M
Net Debt 2023
15 243 B
115 B
115 B
P/E ratio 2023
23,8x
Yield 2023
0,76%
Capitalization
8 503 B
64 174 M
64 174 M
EV / Sales 2023
3,64x
EV / Sales 2024
3,46x
Nbr of Employees
59 721
Free-Float
62,2%
More Financials
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
5 816,00 JPY
Average target price
7 200,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
23,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son
Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto
CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey
Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima
Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo
Independent Outside Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
3.05%
64 174
T-MOBILE US
6.12%
184 844
AT&T INC.
6.08%
139 174
KDDI CORPORATION
0.15%
65 804
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
4.92%
61 220
VODAFONE GROUP PLC
5.31%
29 153
More Results
