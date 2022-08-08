SoftBank : (1.40MB/85 pages)

This English translation of the financial report was prepared for reference purposes only and is qualified in its entirety by the original Japanese version. The financial information contained in this report is derived from our unaudited consolidated financial statements appearing in item 2 of this report.
SoftBank Group Corp.
Consolidated Financial Report
For the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022 (IFRS)
Tokyo, August 8, 2022
1.
Financial Highlights
(Millions of yen; amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)
(1)
Results of Operations
(Percentages are shown as year-on-year changes)
Income
Net income
Total
Net sales
Net income
attributable to
comprehensive
before income tax
owners of the parent
income
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Three-month period ended
¥1,572,030
6.3
¥(3,292,455)
-
¥(3,096,321)
-
¥(3,162,700)
-
¥(1,043,151)
-
June 30, 2022
Three-month period ended
¥1,479,134
15.6
¥1,292,478
55.0
¥932,489
(29.2)
¥761,509
(39.4)
¥996,400
(12.3)
June 30, 2021
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings per
share (Yen)
share (Yen)
Three-month period ended
¥(1,949.55)
¥(1,950.29)
June 30, 2022
Three-month period ended
¥437.45
¥394.73
June 30, 2021
(2)
Financial Position
Equity
Ratio of equity
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to
attributable to
owners of the
owners of the parent
parent
to total assets (%)
As of June 30, 2022
¥46,976,341
¥10,174,598
¥8,562,413
18.2
As of March 31, 2022
¥47,544,670
¥11,707,762
¥9,975,674
21.0
2.
Dividends
Dividends per share
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Fourth quarter
Total
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
Fiscal year ended
-
22.00
-
22.00
44.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
-
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
22.00
-
22.00
44.00
March 31, 2023 (Forecasted)
Note:
* Revision of the latest forecasts on the dividends: No
Notes
Significant changes in scope of consolidation (changes in scope of consolidation of specified subsidiaries): No
Newly consolidated: None
Excluded from consolidation: None
Note:
Foreign subsidiaries prepare stand-alone financial statements only under circumstances where it is necessary under their local laws and practices. Applicability of Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs, etc. Article 19, Paragraph (10), Item (i) to (iii), is determined by using the financial statements.
On the other hand, for foreign subsidiaries that do not prepare stand-alone financial statements, information on the capital and net assets for those companies is not available. Therefore, Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs, etc. Article 19, Paragraph (10), Item (i) is used to determine whether the companies are the specified subsidiaries.
The applicability of Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs, etc. Article 19, Paragraph (10), Item (i) is determined based on the percentage of total amount of purchase from SoftBank Group Corp. and dividend paid to SoftBank Group Corp. to total amount of operating revenue of SoftBank Group Corp.
For fund-type subsidiaries, the amount of net assets based on financial statements prepared in accordance with the corresponding laws and practices is used to determine the applicability of Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs, etc. Article 19, Paragraph (10), Item (ii).
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRSs: No
Changes in accounting policies other than those in [1]: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Number of shares issued (common stock)
Number of shares issued (including treasury stock):
As of June 30, 2022:
1,722,953,730
shares
As of March 31, 2022:
1,722,953,730
shares
Number of shares of treasury stock:
As of June 30, 2022:
132,229,718
shares
As of March 31, 2022:
76,163,508
shares
Number of average shares outstanding during three-month period (April-June):
As of June 30, 2022:
1,627,687,814
shares
As of June 30, 2021:
1,722,780,500
shares
This condensed interim consolidated financial report is not subject to interim review procedures by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
Note to forecasts on the consolidated results of operations and other items
Descriptions regarding the future are estimated based on the information that the Company is able to obtain at the present point in time and assumptions which are deemed to be reasonable. However, actual results may be different due to various factors.
On August 8, 2022 (JST), the Company will hold an earnings results briefing for the media, institutional investors, and financial institutions. This earnings results briefing will be broadcast live on the Company's website in both Japanese and English at https://group.softbank/en/ir. The Data Sheet will also be posted on the website in a few days at the same site.
SoftBank Group Corp. Consolidated Financial Report
For the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022
(Appendix)
Contents
1. Results of Operations .....................................................................................................................................
P.3
(1)
Overview of Results of Operations ...........................................................................................................
P.3
a. Consolidated Results of Operations ........................................................................................................
P.4
b. Results by Segment ................................................................................................................................
P.7
(a) Investment Business of Holding Companies Segment .....................................................................
2. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes ..................................................
P.41
(1)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ...........................................................
P.43
(2)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
P.45
and Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ..........................................
(3)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ..........................................................
P.47
(4)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows .....................................................................
P.51
(5)
Significant Doubt about Going Concern Assumption ..............................................................................
P.53
(6)
Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements .............................................................
P.53
Disclaimer
This material does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, limited partnership interests or comparable limited liability equity interests in any funds (including SoftBank Vision Fund 1, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and SoftBank Latin America Funds) managed by any of the subsidiaries of SBG including SB Global Advisers Limited, SB Investment Advisers (UK) Limited, or their respective affiliates, or any securities in any jurisdiction, nor should it be relied upon as such in any way.
Notice Regarding PFIC Status
It is possible that SBG and certain subsidiaries of SBG may be a "passive foreign investment company" ("PFIC") under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, for its current fiscal year due to the composition of its assets and the nature of its income. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, we believe that SBG and certain subsidiaries of SBG were PFICs. We recommend that U.S. holders of SBG's shares consult their tax advisors with respect to the U.S. federal income tax consequences to them if SBG and its subsidiaries are classified as PFICs. SBG is not responsible for any tax treatments or consequences thereof with respect to U.S. holders of SBG's shares.
1
SoftBank Group Corp. Consolidated Financial Report
For the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022
Definition of Company Names and Abbreviations Used in This Appendix
Company names and abbreviations used in this appendix, unless otherwise stated or interpreted differently in the context, are as follows:
Company names / Abbreviations
Definition
SoftBank Group Corp. or SBG
SoftBank Group Corp. (stand-alone basis)
The Company
SoftBank Group Corp. and its subsidiaries
*Each of the following names or abbreviations indicates the respective company and its subsidiaries, if any.
SB Northstar or
SB Northstar LP
asset management subsidiaries
SoftBank Vision Fund 1 or SVF1
SoftBank Vision Fund L.P. and its alternative investment vehicles
SoftBank Vision Fund 2 or SVF2
SoftBank Vision Fund II-2 L.P.
SVF2 LLC
SVF II Investment Holdings LLC
SoftBank Latin America Funds or
SBLA Latin America Fund LLC
LatAm Funds
SoftBank Vision Funds or SVF
SVF1, SVF2, and LatAm Funds
SBIA
SB Investment Advisers (UK) Limited
SBIA US
SB Investment Advisers (US) Inc.
SBGA
SB Global Advisers Limited
Arm
Arm Limited
Alibaba
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
MgmtCo
MASA USA LLC
The first quarter
Three-month period ended June 30, 2022
The first quarter-end
June 30, 2022
The fiscal year
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
The previous fiscal year
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
The previous fiscal year-end
March 31, 2022
Exchange Rates Used for Translations
Fiscal year ending
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
USD / JPY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Average rate for the quarter
¥110.00
¥110.47
¥113.60
¥117.10
¥129.04
Rate at the end of the period
¥122.39
¥136.68
CHANGES IN PRESENTATION OF CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND REPORTABLE SEGMENTS
Integration of the Latin America Funds Segment into the SoftBank Vision Funds Segment
From the first quarter, the Latin America Funds segment has been integrated into the SoftBank Vision Funds segment, following a review of the segment management classification after SBGA, the manager of SVF2, began managing the LatAm Funds. In line with this, gain and loss on investments at LatAm Funds, which were presented as "Gain (loss) on investments at Latin America Funds" in the past fiscal year, are now included in "Gain (loss) on investments at SoftBank Vision Funds." Also, the change in third-party interests in LatAm Funds, which was included in "Other gain (loss)" in the past fiscal year, is now included in "Change in third-party interests in SVF." Information for the same period of the previous fiscal year has been reclassified and presented accordingly. Presentations in Consolidated Statement of Financial Position and Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows have also been changed. For details, see "1. Changes in presentation" under "(6) Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements" in "2. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes."
2
SoftBank Group Corp. Consolidated Financial Report
For the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022
1. Results of Operations
Overview of Results of Operations
Highlights of results
Loss on investments of ¥2,834.4 billion
¥2,919.1 billion investment loss at SoftBank Vision Funds (of which ¥631.4 billion was attributable to third- party interests)
SVF1: Realized loss (net) of ¥30.5 billion was recorded mainly due to monetization of investments in public portfolio companies.*1 Unrealized loss on valuation (net) totaled ¥1,215.6 billion mainly due to the decline in the share prices of public portfolio companies, which reflected the global downward trend in
share prices due to growing concerns over economic recession driven by inflation and rising interest rates, as well as the decline in the fair value of private portfolio companies,*1 reflecting share price declines in market comparable companies.
SVF2: Recorded realized gain of ¥3.3 billion. Unrealized loss on valuation (net) totaled ¥1,326.0 billion mainly due to declines in the share prices of public portfolio companies as well as declines in fair value in a wide range of private portfolio companies, reflecting mark-downs of those with recent funding rounds and/or weaker performance, as well as share price declines in market comparable companies.
Loss before income tax of ¥3,292.5 billion (deterioration of ¥4,584.9 billion yoy)
Recorded finance cost of ¥114.1 billion. Foreign exchange loss of ¥820.0 billion was recorded due to the impact of an increase in U.S. dollar-denominated net liabilities of domestic Group companies in yen terms reflecting the weaker yen. Derivative loss (excluding gain (loss) on investments) of ¥259.3 billion was also recorded related to prepaid forward contracts using Alibaba shares, due to an increase in the Alibaba share price.
Net loss attributable to owners of the parent of ¥3,162.7 billion (deterioration of ¥3,924.2 billion yoy)
Prudent defensive financial management, including continued monetization and heightened investment discipline, resulted in a large improvement in LTV*2
Continued monetization
$10.49 billion was raised through prepaid forward contracts using Alibaba shares.
21.2 million T-Mobile shares were sold for $2.40 billion.
Heightened investment discipline
SVF1 made follow-on investments in existing portfolio companies totaling $0.06 billion in the first quarter and held 80 investments1 as of the first quarter-end.
SVF2 made new and follow-on investments totaling $2.11 billion in the first quarter, bringing the fund's total cost to $49.65 billion. SVF2 held 269 investments2 as of the first quarter-end.
LatAm Funds invested $0.15 billion in total in the first quarter and held 88 investments as of the first quarter-end.
Continued share repurchase
SBG acquired shares totaling ¥293.5 billion in the first quarter. This brought the cumulative repurchase total to ¥638.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, of the up to ¥1 trillion share repurchase program authorized in November 2021. As of July 31, 2022, SBG had acquired the cumulative total of ¥704.8 billion worth of shares.
Notes:
Public portfolio companies are shares traded on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets. Private portfolio companies are those that do not fall under the category of public portfolio companies. The same applies hereinafter.
The ratio of liabilities to holding assets, which is calculated as adjusted net interest-bearing debt divided by equity value of holdings. Equity value of holdings and adjusted net interest-bearing debt each exclude amounts to be settled at maturity or borrowings that are part of asset-backed finance. The calculation of adjusted net interest-bearing debt excludes interest-bearing debt and cash and cash equivalents, etc. attributable to entities managed on a self-financing basis such as SoftBank Corp. (including its subsidiaries such as Z Holdings Corporation), SVF1, SVF2, LatAm Funds, Arm, and PayPay Corporation, as well as SB Northstar.
3
