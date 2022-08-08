SoftBank : (1.40MB/85 pages)

* Revision of the latest forecasts on the dividends: No

(Millions of yen; amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)

This English translation of the financial report was prepared for reference purposes only and is qualified in its entirety by the original Japanese version. The financial information contained in this report is derived from our unaudited consolidated financial statements appearing in item 2 of this report.

Notes

Significant changes in scope of consolidation (changes in scope of consolidation of specified subsidiaries): No

Newly consolidated: None

Excluded from consolidation: None

Note:

Foreign subsidiaries prepare stand-alone financial statements only under circumstances where it is necessary under their local laws and practices. Applicability of Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs, etc. Article 19, Paragraph (10), Item (i) to (iii), is determined by using the financial statements.

On the other hand, for foreign subsidiaries that do not prepare stand-alone financial statements, information on the capital and net assets for those companies is not available. Therefore, Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs, etc. Article 19, Paragraph (10), Item (i) is used to determine whether the companies are the specified subsidiaries.

The applicability of Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs, etc. Article 19, Paragraph (10), Item (i) is determined based on the percentage of total amount of purchase from SoftBank Group Corp. and dividend paid to SoftBank Group Corp. to total amount of operating revenue of SoftBank Group Corp.

For fund-type subsidiaries, the amount of net assets based on financial statements prepared in accordance with the corresponding laws and practices is used to determine the applicability of Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs, etc. Article 19, Paragraph (10), Item (ii).

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates Changes in accounting policies required by IFRSs: No Changes in accounting policies other than those in [1]: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Number of shares issued (common stock) Number of shares issued (including treasury stock):

As of June 30, 2022: 1,722,953,730 shares As of March 31, 2022: 1,722,953,730 shares

Number of shares of treasury stock:

As of June 30, 2022: 132,229,718 shares As of March 31, 2022: 76,163,508 shares

Number of average shares outstanding during three-month period (April-June):

As of June 30, 2022: 1,627,687,814 shares As of June 30, 2021: 1,722,780,500 shares