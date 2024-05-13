SoftBank Group Corp. Consolidated Financial Report

For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

Note:

7. Following the completion of Arm's pre-IPO corporate reorganization, SVF1 continued to hold one ordinary share of Arm Holdings plc, which wholly owns Arm Limited.

(2) Primary impact on consolidated financial statements

SVF1 recorded an investment gain of $6.9 billion, derived from the discounted present value of the Transaction Consideration of $15.1 billion as of August 2023, after deducting the investment cost of $8.2 billion. Additionally, over the course of two years up to August 2025, SVF1 will recognize investment gains from the difference between $16.1 billion and $15.1 billion.

In the SoftBank Vision Funds segment, a realized gain of ¥1,074,039 million ($7.4 billion), an unrealized loss of ¥189,817 million ($1.8 billion) (reclassified to realized gain recorded in the past fiscal years), and a loss of ¥76,902 million as the effect of foreign exchange translation were recorded under gain on investments at SoftBank Vision Funds for the fiscal year. These investment gains were and will be eliminated in consolidation, as they resulted from an intragroup transaction of subsidiary shares.

Income for the SoftBank Vision Funds segment is represented by the net amount, calculated by deducting the gains attributable to third-party investors from the total investment gains. The gains attributable to third-party investors are also reflected in the consolidated statement of profit or loss, recorded as an increase in third-party interests in SVF.

Difference between segment information and the consolidated statement of profit or loss

(Millions of yen) SoftBank Vision Reconciliations Consolidated statement of Funds segment profit or loss Gain/loss on investments at SoftBank Vision Funds 724,341 (891,631) (167,290) Gain on investments in subsidiaries, etc. 891,631 (891,631) - Including gain on investments in Arm shares 807,320 (807,320) - Loss on investments other than in subsidiaries, etc. (167,290) - (167,290) Change in third-party interests in SVF (390,137) - (390,137)

2. IPO of Arm

(1) Transaction overview

Arm was listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 14, 2023, under the ticker symbol "ARM." In the IPO, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company disposed of 102,500,000 ADSs, representing 10% of Arm's outstanding ordinary shares, at a price to the public of $51.00 per ADS.

(2) Primary impact on consolidated financial statements

The Company did not recognize a gain on disposal in its consolidated statement of profit or loss as Arm remains a subsidiary of the Company after the disposal. However, ¥674,370 million ($4.65 billion), representing the gains on disposal, was recorded as capital surplus in the consolidated statement of financial position. In the consolidated statement of cash flows, proceeds of ¥745,082 million ($5.12 billion) from the partial sales of shares of subsidiaries to non-controlling interests were recorded under cash flows from financing activities.

Since Arm continues to be a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, changes in the fair value of its shares are not recorded in the Company's consolidated statement of profit or loss.