SoftBank : Agrees to $200 Million Bailout of Katerra

12/30/2020 | 05:32pm EST
By Konrad Putzier

SoftBank Group Corp. has agreed to invest $200 million more to bail out Katerra, a construction startup that ran into financial problems as it tried to shake up the building industry.

Katerra's shareholders on Wednesday voted to approve the new investment on top of the roughly $2 billion SoftBank has already invested. Under the plan, the Japanese investment firm's stake in Katerra will grow to give it a majority stake, while other investors will see their stakes severely diluted, according to people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank's new investment will enable Katerra to avoid having to seek bankruptcy protection, according to Katerra's chief executive, Paal Kibsgaard. The company needed SoftBank's latest investment "to continue as a going concern," he said in a notice to shareholders about Wednesday's meeting.

As part of the funding package, SoftBank-backed financial-services firm Greensill Capital agreed to cancel around $435 million in debt owed by Katerra in exchange for a roughly 5% stake in the company, Mr. Kibsgaard said in an interview Wednesday.

Founded in 2015, Katerra has been trying to compete with established builders by assembling building parts in factories and offering services such as plumbing and architecture under one roof.

But some of the company's projects were plagued by delays and cost overruns, while its aggressive growth strategy and a high debt load depleted its cash reserves. The Covid-19 pandemic, which delayed construction projects in some cities, added another challenge.

SoftBank, the world's largest technology investor, was an early backer of Katerra. The bailout marks the second time this year that SoftBank has increased its investment in the firm. In May, when Katerra's board tapped Mr. Kibsgaard to be chief executive, the startup secured an additional $200 million investment from SoftBank.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-20 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED 2.34% 21.88 Delayed Quote.-46.34%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.04% 8058 End-of-day quote.69.43%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
05:32pSOFTBANK : Agrees to $200 Million Bailout of Katerra
DJ
12/28MARKET CHATTER : Alibaba Joins $1.6 Billion Funding Round for Chinese Online Edu..
MT
12/28Nikkei scales three-decade high on expanded U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
12/27Japan stocks rise on U.S. stimulus, vaccine hopes; Sharp shares drop
RE
12/25Japan shares mixed but signs point to more upside potential
RE
12/24SOFTBANK : Tokyo stocks nearly flat in morning in thin Christmas Day trading
AQ
12/24Nikkei steady in holiday-thin trade, investors hopeful of better 2021
RE
12/24Nikkei edges near 30-year high on recovery hopes, heavy machinery stocks' gai..
RE
12/23Nikkei edges near 30-year high on recovery hopes, heavy machinery stocks' gai..
RE
12/23Japan stocks end higher on gains in drugmakers, tech stocks
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 794 B 56 108 M 56 108 M
Net income 2021 1 720 B 16 657 M 16 657 M
Net Debt 2021 9 464 B 91 647 M 91 647 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,98x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 14 625 B 142 B 142 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,16x
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 80 909
Free-Float 63,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8 492,92 JPY
Last Close Price 8 058,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Ken Miyauchi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.69.43%141 216
AT&T INC.-26.97%203 349
T-MOBILE US69.78%165 252
NTT DOCOMO, INC.27.72%121 008
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-33.05%117 904
KDDI CORPORATION-5.75%68 579
