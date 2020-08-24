Log in
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
SoftBank : Arm Ltd. Halts Spinoff of Two Internet-Of-Things Businesses to SoftBank

08/24/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

By Asa Fitch and Phred Dvorak

Mobile phone chip designer Arm Ltd. has called off a planned spinoff of two internet-of-things businesses to parent company SoftBank Group Corp.

Arm, which is based in the U.K. and designs circuitry that powers the majority of the world's smartphones, a month ago said that it planned to transfer the internet-of-things businesses to SoftBank, which bought Arm four years ago for $32 billion.

The company, after further investigating its options, has decided to keep the businesses under Arm's umbrella, a spokesman said. But the company will keep them distinct from Arm's core chip-design business, with separate operations and accounting, the spokesman said.

Arm determined that the businesses could realize the same benefits of a spinoff to SoftBank by keeping the operations in-house, the spokesman said.

He declined to say if or how the move related to the potential sale or public offering of Arm, which Japan-based SoftBank has been considering. Keeping the assets under Arm's corporate structure could make the company more valuable -- and perhaps more attractive to potential buyers.

Write to Asa Fitch at asa.fitch@wsj.com and Phred Dvorak at phred.dvorak@wsj.com

