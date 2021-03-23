SoftBank-Backed Microbe Developer Zymergen Files for IPO

By Josh Beckerman



Zymergen Inc., which develops microbes for products including optical films and insect repellent, filed for an initial public offering.

The company sold $296 million of Series D convertible preferred stock in 2020. SoftBank Group Corp. owns 32.8% of Zymergen, while True Ventures owns 10.4%, according to the filing.

The Emeryville, Calif.-based company launched its first product, the optical film Hyaline, in December to customers in the electronics industry, beginning a product qualification process. Zymergen hasn't generated revenue from product sales other than nominal revenue related to the sale of samples.

The company said it will apply for Nasdaq Global Select Market listing under the symbol ZY.

Zymergen has 10 other products in development, encompassing items in electronics, consumer care and agriculture. Its consumer products include ZYM0201, a naturally derived non-DEET insect repellent.

