MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SoftBank Group Corp.    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 03/23
9775 JPY   -0.90%
06:46pSoftBank-Backed Microbe Developer Zymergen Files for IPO
DJ
04:00pSoftBank-backed Zymergen files for $100 mln U.S. IPO
RE
01:30pTelegram raises $1 billion through bond sales
RE
SoftBank-Backed Microbe Developer Zymergen Files for IPO

03/23/2021 | 06:46pm EDT
By Josh Beckerman

Zymergen Inc., which develops microbes for products including optical films and insect repellent, filed for an initial public offering.

The company sold $296 million of Series D convertible preferred stock in 2020. SoftBank Group Corp. owns 32.8% of Zymergen, while True Ventures owns 10.4%, according to the filing.

The Emeryville, Calif.-based company launched its first product, the optical film Hyaline, in December to customers in the electronics industry, beginning a product qualification process. Zymergen hasn't generated revenue from product sales other than nominal revenue related to the sale of samples.

The company said it will apply for Nasdaq Global Select Market listing under the symbol ZY.

Zymergen has 10 other products in development, encompassing items in electronics, consumer care and agriculture. Its consumer products include ZYM0201, a naturally derived non-DEET insect repellent.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-21 1846ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW INC. -4.35% 60.75 Delayed Quote.14.43%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.12% 13227.697011 Delayed Quote.3.80%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.90% 9775 End-of-day quote.21.31%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 765 B 53 071 M 53 071 M
Net income 2021 2 459 B 22 640 M 22 640 M
Net Debt 2021 10 124 B 93 197 M 93 197 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,84x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 17 213 B 158 B 158 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,74x
EV / Sales 2022 4,62x
Nbr of Employees 80 909
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 10 510,54 JPY
Last Close Price 9 775,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.21.31%167 461
AT&T INC.4.28%213 654
T-MOBILE US-6.48%156 133
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED17.99%137 234
KDDI CORPORATION14.35%73 431
VODAFONE GROUP PLC9.69%52 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
