SoftBank : China's Didi improves pay transparency for drivers

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China's Didi Global Inc
said on Monday it will provide its drivers in several Chinese
cities with more details on the fees they receive, the first big
move by the ride-hailing giant after state media accused it of
paying drivers unfairly.
Didi said drivers in seven Chinese cities including Shenyang
and Changchun will be the first to know details of how much they
get and how much passengers pay for each ride through a new
function it added to its app for drivers on Monday, it said in a
Weibo post.
The company, which is backed by SoftBank, Alibaba
Group and Tencent Holdings, will continue to
adjust its pricing strategy after receiving drivers' responses,
it said.
"There are still many shortcomings with this transparent
income statement that was delivered late, we will continue to
improve it and work hard to expand it to other cities," it said.
In May, China's state news agency Xinhua said in an
investigative report that Didi received more than 30% of what
customers pay for a ride and criticised the policy that it
described as unfair.
After the Xinhua report, Didi said in a post that drivers on
average received 79.1% of passenger fees for rides last year and
that 3.1% of fees went towards its profit.
Didi is being probed by several Chinese regulators over
issues such as its handling of customer data. The company went
ahead with its $4.4 billion New York initial public offering in
June despite pushback from the Cyberspace Administration of
China (CAC).
