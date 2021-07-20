SoftBank : Crypto firm FTX Trading raises $900 mln at $18 bln valuation

July 20 (Reuters) - FTX Trading Ltd said on Tuesday it had
raised $900 million from investors including SoftBank Group Corp
and Sequoia in a funding round that valued the owner of
the FTX.COM cryptocurrency exchange at $18 billion.
The round saw participation from more than 60 investors,
such as private equity giant Thoma Bravo, venture capital firm
Ribbit Capital, Daniel Loeb's Third Point and the Paul Tudor
Jones family.
The latest funding round comes as investor sentiment towards
cryptocurrencies has somewhat soured after an initial euphoria
earlier this year, partly due to increasing regulatory scrutiny
globally.
Last week, major crypto exchange Binance said it would stop
selling stock tokens after regulators widened a crackdown on the
company.
With more than 1 million users, FTX says its revenue has
increased more than tenfold this year. On average, the company
records about $10 billion in trading volume per day.
The fresh infusion of funds will be used to expand the
company's product offerings and for other investments, FTX said.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)