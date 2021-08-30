SoftBank : Fitness tracker firm Whoop valued at $3.6 bln after SoftBank-led funding

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Fitness tracker startup Whoop said on
Monday it had raised $200 million in a Series F funding led by
SoftBank's Vision Fund 2, valuing the company at $3.6
billion.
The company said it would primarily use the new capital to
invest in research and product development, international
expansion and membership offerings.
The funding round also included venture capital firms IVP,
Cavu Ventures, Thursday Ventures and tech investment bank GP
Bullhound.
Founded in 2012 by Will Ahmed, Whoop offers a monthly
subscription for round-the-clock health monitoring through a
free fitness band it provides with the membership.
Ahmed last year said https://reut.rs/3BmA9sc customers were
increasingly using its tracker technology to measure their
respiratory rate, a key statistic for understanding COVID-19.
The company's tracker is the fitness band of choice for
athletes including golfer Justin Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs
quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Boston-based Whoop said it has raised nearly $400 million
till date.
