    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-27 am EDT
5688.00 JPY   +0.12%
09:12aSoftBank Group Corp. Publishes SoftBank Group Report 2022
BU
04:34aHong Kong set for billions in inflows from China companies' listing upgrades
RE
03:52aZomato shares up nearly 7% as analysts project bigger order volumes
RE
SoftBank Group Corp. Publishes SoftBank Group Report 2022

07/27/2022 | 09:12am EDT
SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO: 9984) today announced that it has published its Annual Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The SoftBank Group Report contains financial information as well as broader commentary on SoftBank Group’s performance, strategy and go-forward plans.

The report is available on SoftBank Group Corp.’s website at:
SoftBank Group Report 2022

About SoftBank Group

The SoftBank Group invests in breakthrough technology to improve the quality of life for people around the world. The SoftBank Group is comprised of SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO: 9984), an investment holding company that includes stakes in telecommunications, internet services, AI, smart robotics, IoT and clean energy technology providers; the SoftBank Vision Funds, which are investing more than US$140 billion to help extraordinary entrepreneurs transform industries and shape new ones; the US$8 billion SoftBank Latin America Funds; and investments in underrepresented founders, including the SB Opportunity Fund, a US$100+ million fund investing in Black, Latinx and Native American founders, and SoftBank Investment Advisers’ global Emerge program. To learn more, please visit https://group.softbank/en.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 6 426 B 47 030 M 47 030 M
Net income 2023 544 B 3 983 M 3 983 M
Net Debt 2023 17 815 B 130 B 130 B
P/E ratio 2023 17,5x
Yield 2023 0,77%
Capitalization 9 036 B 66 135 M 66 135 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,18x
EV / Sales 2024 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 59 721
Free-Float 65,4%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5 681,00 JPY
Average target price 7 582,94 JPY
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.4.55%66 135
T-MOBILE US15.46%167 868
AT&T INC.-1.49%131 007
KDDI CORPORATION31.71%71 349
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-13.14%58 810
VODAFONE GROUP PLC9.34%41 120