SoftBank Group Corp. Publishes SoftBank Group Report 2022

SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO: 9984) today announced that it has published its Annual Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The SoftBank Group Report contains financial information as well as broader commentary on SoftBank Group’s performance, strategy and go-forward plans.

The SoftBank Group invests in breakthrough technology to improve the quality of life for people around the world. The SoftBank Group is comprised of SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO: 9984), an investment holding company that includes stakes in telecommunications, internet services, AI, smart robotics, IoT and clean energy technology providers; the SoftBank Vision Funds, which are investing more than US$140 billion to help extraordinary entrepreneurs transform industries and shape new ones; the US$8 billion SoftBank Latin America Funds; and investments in underrepresented founders, including the SB Opportunity Fund, a US$100+ million fund investing in Black, Latinx and Native American founders, and SoftBank Investment Advisers’ global Emerge program. To learn more, please visit https://group.softbank/en.

