Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SoftBank Group Corp.    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank Group, Hughes invest in British satellite communications firm OneWeb

01/15/2021 | 10:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Britain's OneWeb said on Friday that SoftBank Group Corp and Hughes Network Systems LLC had invested in the satellite communications company, bringing its total funding to $1.4 billion.

Founded by entrepreneur Greg Wyler in 2014, OneWeb aims to provide high-speed broadband internet services globally using low earth orbit satellites, taking on a similar offering by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The funding would allow OneWeb to cover the costs for its network of 648 satellites, expected to be ready by the end of 2022.

SoftBank Group, a former investor in OneWeb, had pulled the plug on funding earlier, forcing OneWeb to file for bankruptcy protection in March.

The company emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November as a consortium comprising the UK government and India's Bharti Enterprises invested $1 billion in the company and took its ownership.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
01/14MARKET CHATTER : SoftBank-backed Car Dealer Auto1 Weighs $1.2 Billion Frankfurt ..
MT
01/13Nikkei extends rally into fifth session, tech shares lead gains
RE
01/13Qualcomm Bolsters 5G Ambitions With Planned $1.4 Billion Acquisition
DJ
01/13AMAZON COM : India launches online academy to coach future engineers
RE
01/12SOFTBANK : Selected as Component for FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Jap..
PU
01/12UBER TECHNOLOGIES : SoftBank Group sells $2 billion share in Uber
AQ
01/11Ex-SoftBank worker arrested over alleged illegal transfer of 5G info
AQ
01/10MARKET CHATTER : Chinese Workout App Attracts $360 Million from Softbank, Tencen..
MT
01/10SOFTBANK : Repurchases Shares Worth $1.2 Billion
MT
01/08Cisco Spars With Acacia Communications Over Takeover Deal -- 3rd Update
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 794 B 55 854 M 55 854 M
Net income 2021 1 720 B 16 581 M 16 581 M
Net Debt 2021 9 464 B 91 231 M 91 231 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,49x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 15 332 B 148 B 148 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,28x
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 80 909
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8 629,14 JPY
Last Close Price 8 569,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Ken Miyauchi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.6.34%148 767
AT&T INC.1.84%208 693
T-MOBILE US-7.53%154 764
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.67%124 506
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.00%121 383
KDDI CORPORATION5.61%71 185
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ