SoftBank Group Shares Rise After CEO Signals Shift in Business Stance

By Ronnie Harui

SoftBank Group's shares rose Wednesday after Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said he will shift his stance to "counter-offensive" soon.

Shares were recently 2.6% higher at 6,864 yen ($48.53) after rising as much as 4.1% earlier to Y6,964, the highest intraday level since November.

Son also said that he wants to conduct share buybacks if there is a chance. He was speaking at the technology investor group's annual general meeting of shareholders held this morning.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-23 2241ET