Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SoftBank : Home co-ownership platform Pacaso raises $125 million in round led by SoftBank

09/14/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pacaso founders Spencer Rascoff and Austin Allison pose for a photo in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Pacaso, a property co-ownership sales and management platform launched only about a year ago, said on Tuesday it raised $125 million in a funding round led by SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund 2 which valued the company at $1.5 billion.

Pacaso buys luxury homes, renovates and furnishes them, and then finds up to eight owners to buy a share of the property. The property is then managed through Pacaso's SmartStay app between the owners who may not know each other.

"Owning a second home is an aspiration many, many families share. But it tends to be out of reach for most people because second homes are very expensive and they're also highly underutilized," said Austin Allison CEO and co-founder of Pacaso.

The company makes money on reselling the property and a fee for using the management app, said Allison.

The fast growing startup, already operating in 25 destinations in the United States, has also quickly hit some pushback.

In May, a local newspaper https://www.sonomanews.com/article/business/sonoma-neighbors-vow-to-stop-controversial-new-homebuying-model in Sonoma Valley, California's wine region, reported neighbors of a co-owned Pacaso home posting signs "Pacaso time shares not welcome here" and there are at least two petitions on change.org.

Allison said Pacaso "is actually part of the solution" and not causing housing shortages as it helps people looking for second homes pool funds together to buy luxury homes rather than compete for regular residential homes.

Allison said Pacaso manages nearly $200 million worth of real estate on its platform. The company will also expand into Spain by the end of the year as it starts its global expansion, he said.

(Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Jane Lanhee Lee


© Reuters 2021
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
12:36pSOFTBANK : Home co-ownership platform Pacaso raises $125 million in round led by..
RE
11:38aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Intuit, Walmart, Qualcomm, Alibaba, Oracle...
11:38aMexican telecoms regulator approves Univision, Televisa content tie-up
RE
09:01aVC DAILY : How Tia Uses Telehealth to Prep Bricks-and-Mortar Expansion
DJ
06:02aSOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Announces Initial Commitment of US$3 Billion to Launch So..
BU
05:34aSOFTBANK : renews bet on Latin America with $3 billion fund
RE
04:43aSoftBank Starts $3 Billion Latin America Fund
DJ
03:05aJapan's Nikkei ends at over 31-year high as cyclicals shine
RE
09/13Japan's Nikkei hits over 31-year peak as cyclical shares track Wall St higher
RE
09/13SoftBank Reportedly Walks Away from Negotiations to Pick Stake in Pharmeasy
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 040 B 55 063 M 55 063 M
Net income 2022 1 310 B 11 940 M 11 940 M
Net Debt 2022 14 983 B 137 B 137 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,67x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 12 062 B 110 B 110 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
EV / Sales 2023 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 7 041,00 JPY
Average target price 10 507,87 JPY
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-12.62%110 241
AT&T INC.-4.31%196 489
T-MOBILE US-3.58%162 261
KDDI CORPORATION21.49%76 225
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.23%62 335
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-2.73%44 968