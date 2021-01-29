Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SoftBank Group Corp.    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SoftBank Launches Blank-Check Co. Focused on Latin American and Hispanic Markets

01/29/2021 | 12:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Josh Beckerman

SoftBank Group Corp. launched a blank-check company focused on Latin American and Hispanic markets.

LDH Growth Corp I filed for a $230 million initial public offering and plans to apply for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. SoftBank Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure, who founded Brightstar Corp., is chief executive of LDH.

"There are more high-growth companies with operations in Latin America and in other Hispanic countries than ever before and the potential to deploy significant amounts of capital has never been greater--meriting investment activity on par with levels we are seeing in South East Asia, China and India," LDH said.

Noting SoftBank Latin America Fund's track record, with more than $2 billion invested in more than 20 technology-enabled companies in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina, LDH said it seeks to provide public investors with access to the "secular growth trends shaping Latin American and Hispanic markets."

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-29-21 1237ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.22% 105.9124 Delayed Quote.2.63%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.70% 6.6424 Delayed Quote.3.27%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.38% 13033.804358 Delayed Quote.2.97%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -2.14% 8108 End-of-day quote.0.62%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.14% 87.27 Delayed Quote.3.60%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
05:38pSoftBank Launches Blank-Check Co. Focused on Latin American and Hispanic Mark..
DJ
05:34pSoftBank's Claure-backed blank check firm looks to raise $200 mln through IPO
RE
03:42aMARKET CHATTER : Tencent Shares Jump 4% as Full Truck Alliance Denies US IPO Pla..
MT
02:14aMARKET CHATTER : Didi Chuxing Raises $300 Million for Self-Driving Business
MT
01/28WeWork in talks to go public through SPAC deal
RE
01/27SoftBank ties up with Iris Ohyama to recharge robotics ambitions
RE
01/26Alan Mnuchin-backed SPAC in talks to take Sharecare public -sources
RE
01/26CCC S A : Japan's SoftBank eyes stake in Polish online shoe shop eobuwie - sourc..
RE
01/26China's Didi raises $1.5 billion for freight unit - source
RE
01/26MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank telco unit rotates CEO, Son steps down as chairman
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 794 B 55 344 M 55 344 M
Net income 2021 1 720 B 16 430 M 16 430 M
Net Debt 2021 9 464 B 90 398 M 90 398 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,97x
Yield 2021 0,52%
Capitalization 14 594 B 140 B 139 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,15x
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 80 909
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8 629,14 JPY
Last Close Price 8 108,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Ken Miyauchi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.0.62%142 933
AT&T INC.0.14%205 201
T-MOBILE US-5.25%158 586
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.37%126 499
KDDI CORPORATION4.37%69 908
VODAFONE GROUP PLC4.66%46 615
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ