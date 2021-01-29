SoftBank Launches Blank-Check Co. Focused on Latin American and Hispanic Markets

By Josh Beckerman

SoftBank Group Corp. launched a blank-check company focused on Latin American and Hispanic markets.

LDH Growth Corp I filed for a $230 million initial public offering and plans to apply for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. SoftBank Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure, who founded Brightstar Corp., is chief executive of LDH.

"There are more high-growth companies with operations in Latin America and in other Hispanic countries than ever before and the potential to deploy significant amounts of capital has never been greater--meriting investment activity on par with levels we are seeing in South East Asia, China and India," LDH said.

Noting SoftBank Latin America Fund's track record, with more than $2 billion invested in more than 20 technology-enabled companies in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina, LDH said it seeks to provide public investors with access to the "secular growth trends shaping Latin American and Hispanic markets."

