    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-15 am EDT
5028.00 JPY   -0.10%
SoftBank Mulls Listing Arm Ltd. on London Stock Exchange, Bloomberg Reports

06/15/2022 | 09:46am EDT
--SoftBank Group Corp. may list some of its stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd. on the London Stock Exchange amid the U.K. government's push to do so, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The Japanese lender's earlier plan was to use only the U.S. market, but even if it also lists in the U.K., its initial public offering will likely still be in New York, Bloomberg reports.

--Plans for the listing may still change as the size and timing of the sale hasn't yet been finalized, Bloomberg reports.


Full story: https://cutt.ly/LKqrgsa


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-22 0945ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 5.82% 7134 Delayed Quote.-2.89%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.10% 5028 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
01:21aTech chiefs hail progress in Arm charm offensive
AQ
12:07aThe Saudi investment king who no longer rules alone
RE
12:01aGlass Lewis opposes lawyer election to SoftBank board for second year
RE
06/15The Saudi investment king who no longer rules alone
RE
06/14SoftBank Plans to List Some Arm Shares in London
MT
06/14CORRECTION : UK Government 'Working Closely' with SoftBank's Arm on Listing
MT
06/14CORRECTION : SoftBank's Arm Holdings In Talks To Exclusively Float On London Bourse, Tech ..
MT
06/14SoftBank Plans Additional London Listing For Arm IPO - Bloomberg News
RE
06/14FTC launches probe into mental-health startup Cerebral - WSJ
RE
06/14Japan's Nikkei falls for 3rd day amid U.S. inflation, China COVID worries
RE
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Financials
Sales 2022 6 171 B 45 777 M 45 777 M
Net income 2022 728 B 5 398 M 5 398 M
Net Debt 2022 16 223 B 120 B 120 B
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 0,87%
Capitalization 8 081 B 59 942 M 59 942 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
EV / Sales 2023 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5 033,00 JPY
Average target price 7 577,06 JPY
Spread / Average Target 50,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-7.38%60 001
T-MOBILE US7.69%156 573
AT&T INC.4.70%139 240
KDDI CORPORATION30.93%71 945
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.07%61 669
VODAFONE GROUP PLC12.13%42 364