SoftBank Mulls Listing Arm Ltd. on London Stock Exchange, Bloomberg Reports

--SoftBank Group Corp. may list some of its stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd. on the London Stock Exchange amid the U.K. government's push to do so, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The Japanese lender's earlier plan was to use only the U.S. market, but even if it also lists in the U.K., its initial public offering will likely still be in New York, Bloomberg reports.

--Plans for the listing may still change as the size and timing of the sale hasn't yet been finalized, Bloomberg reports.

06-15-22 0945ET