SoftBank : Notice Concerning Status of Share Buyback Program

Notice Concerning Status of Share Buyback Program
(Share buybacks pursuant to the articles of incorporation in accordance
with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan)
January 6, 2021
SoftBank Corp.
SoftBank Corp. ('The Company') announces the status of its share buyback program, resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 28, 2020, pursuant to the Company's article of incorporation in accordance with Article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan.
(Reference)
1. Details of the resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 28, 2020.
|
Type of shares acquired
|
Common stock
|
Number of shares acquired
|
6,520,200 shares
|
Amount paid for acquisition
|
8,499,903,600 yen
|
Period of acquisition
|
December 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020
(based on the dates of contracts being executed)
|
Method of acquisition
|
Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. through a discretionary investment account trade to a securities company
2. Cumulative number of treasury stocks acquired as of December 31, 2020 pursuant to the above resolution of the Board of Directors
|
1. Type of shares to be acquired
|
Common stock
|
2. Total number of shares to be acquired
|
Up to 80,000,000 shares
(1.68% of total shares outstanding (excluding treasury stock))
|
3. Total amount to be paid for acquisition
|
Up to JPY 100 billion
|
4. Period of acquisition
|
October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021
|
5. Method of acquisition
|
Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. through a discretionary investment account trade to a securities company
|
Total number of acquired shares
|
54,618,700 shares
|
Total amount paid for acquisition
|
66,857,327,050 yen
