Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SoftBank Group Corp.    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank : Notice Concerning Status of Share Buyback Program

01/06/2021 | 01:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Notice Concerning Status of Share Buyback Program

(Share buybacks pursuant to the articles of incorporation in accordance
with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan)

January 6, 2021
SoftBank Corp.

SoftBank Corp. ('The Company') announces the status of its share buyback program, resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 28, 2020, pursuant to the Company's article of incorporation in accordance with Article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan.

Type of shares acquired Common stock
Number of shares acquired 6,520,200 shares
Amount paid for acquisition 8,499,903,600 yen
Period of acquisition December 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020
(based on the dates of contracts being executed)
Method of acquisition Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. through a discretionary investment account trade to a securities company
(Reference) 1. Details of the resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 28, 2020.
1. Type of shares to be acquired Common stock
2. Total number of shares to be acquired Up to 80,000,000 shares
(1.68% of total shares outstanding (excluding treasury stock))
3. Total amount to be paid for acquisition Up to JPY 100 billion
4. Period of acquisition October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021
5. Method of acquisition Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. through a discretionary investment account trade to a securities company
2. Cumulative number of treasury stocks acquired as of December 31, 2020 pursuant to the above resolution of the Board of Directors
Total number of acquired shares 54,618,700 shares
Total amount paid for acquisition 66,857,327,050 yen

Disclaimer

SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 06:05:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
01:06aSOFTBANK : Notice Concerning Status of Share Buyback Program
PU
12:57aSoftBank Group to Launch Public Offering of 35-Year Hybrid Bonds in Japan
MT
01/05Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf to Step Down, Names Cristiano Amon as Successor..
DJ
01/05Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf to Step Down, Names Cristiano Amon as Successor..
DJ
01/05Gojek, Tokopedia in $18 billion merger talks for Indonesia's biggest deal
RE
01/05MARKET CHATTER : Indonesian Unicorns Gojek, Tokopedia in Talks for $18 Billion M..
MT
01/04MARKET CHATTER : Indonesia's Gojek, PT Tokopedia Hold Advanced Discussions for $..
MT
01/04MARKET CHATTER : Chinese Ride-Hailing App Didi Plans Hong Kong IPO at Up to $80 ..
MT
01/04SOFTBANK : Earnings Results Briefing for Q3 FY2020
PU
01/04SoftBank Corp-2021 New Year's Message
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 794 B 56 352 M 56 352 M
Net income 2021 1 720 B 16 729 M 16 729 M
Net Debt 2021 9 464 B 92 045 M 92 045 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,94x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 14 556 B 142 B 142 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,15x
EV / Sales 2022 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 80 909
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8 492,92 JPY
Last Close Price 8 020,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Ken Miyauchi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-0.47%141 678
AT&T INC.2.36%209 761
T-MOBILE US-2.22%164 370
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.00%121 383
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.30%115 798
KDDI CORPORATION1.04%68 638
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ