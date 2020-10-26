SoftBank : Notice of Payment of Dividends (Interim Dividend)

October 26, 2020

SoftBank Corp.

SoftBank Corp. ('The Company') announces that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on October 26, 2020, its Board of Directors resolved the distribution of dividends from capital surplus with a record date of September 30, 2020 as follows. The amount of dividends per share is in line with the forecast of dividends announced in 'Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020,' dated May 11, 2020.

Resolved Latest forecast

(announced on May 11, 2020) Interim dividends for the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 Record date September 30, 2020 Same as on the left September 30, 2019 Dividends per share JPY 43.00 Same as on the left JPY 42.50 Total dividends JPY 204,620 million - JPY 202,584 million Effective date December 25, 2020 - December 6, 2019 Dividend resource Retained earnings - Retained earnings

The Company considers the return of profits to shareholders to be an important priority along with the increase in corporate value in the mid- to long-term. During the period from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the Company aims to pay stable and continuous per-share dividends, and to flexibly consider implementing share buyback programs, with a guideline total shareholder return ratio to net income attributable to owners of the Company of approximately 85%.

The Company resolved to pay dividends of JPY 43.00 per share at the end of second quarter, as originally planned. Together with the year-end dividends of JPY 43.00 per share, we plan to pay an annual dividends of JPY 86.00 per share.

Record Date Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 Interim Year-end Total Interim Year-end Total Dividends per share

(JPY) 42.50

(Actual) 42.50

(Actual) 85.00

(Actual) 43.00

(Actual) 43.00

(Forecast) 86.00

(Forecast)