Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SoftBank Group Corp.    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank : Notice of Payment of Dividends (Interim Dividend)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 02:10am EDT
Notice of Payment of Dividends (Interim Dividend)

October 26, 2020
SoftBank Corp.

SoftBank Corp. ('The Company') announces that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on October 26, 2020, its Board of Directors resolved the distribution of dividends from capital surplus with a record date of September 30, 2020 as follows. The amount of dividends per share is in line with the forecast of dividends announced in 'Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020,' dated May 11, 2020.

1. Details of Dividends
Resolved Latest forecast
(announced on May 11, 2020) 		Interim dividends for the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
Record date September 30, 2020 Same as on the left September 30, 2019
Dividends per share JPY 43.00 Same as on the left JPY 42.50
Total dividends JPY 204,620 million - JPY 202,584 million
Effective date December 25, 2020 - December 6, 2019
Dividend resource Retained earnings - Retained earnings
2. Reason

The Company considers the return of profits to shareholders to be an important priority along with the increase in corporate value in the mid- to long-term. During the period from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the Company aims to pay stable and continuous per-share dividends, and to flexibly consider implementing share buyback programs, with a guideline total shareholder return ratio to net income attributable to owners of the Company of approximately 85%.

The Company resolved to pay dividends of JPY 43.00 per share at the end of second quarter, as originally planned. Together with the year-end dividends of JPY 43.00 per share, we plan to pay an annual dividends of JPY 86.00 per share.

(Reference) Breakdown of annual dividends
Record Date Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
Interim Year-end Total Interim Year-end Total
Dividends per share
(JPY) 		42.50
(Actual) 		42.50
(Actual) 		85.00
(Actual) 		43.00
(Actual) 		43.00
(Forecast) 		86.00
(Forecast)

Disclaimer

SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 06:09:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
02:10aSOFTBANK : Notice of Payment of Dividends (Interim Dividend)
PU
10/23Former Fair CEO seeks to buy the SoftBank-backed car leasing service - source..
RE
10/23SOFTBANK : PayPay's Key Initiatives & Indicators (First half of FY20)
PU
10/22SoftBank Group restarts dividend as finances stabilise
RE
10/22SoftBank Group restarts dividend as finances stabilise
RE
10/22MASAYOSHI SON : Nvidia deal for Arm will drive computing power growth - SoftBank..
RE
10/21Huawei, other Chinese tech firms raise concerns on Nvidia's Arm deal - Bloomb..
RE
10/20Intel's Deal With SK Hynix Shows Limited Space Left for Chip Makers
DJ
10/20EXCLUSIVE : Didi lines up 2021 IPO in Hong Kong, targets more than $60 billion v..
RE
10/20KAHOOT! AS : New share capital registered
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 284 B 59 895 M 59 895 M
Net income 2021 1 379 B 13 141 M 13 141 M
Net Debt 2021 8 854 B 84 392 M 84 392 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,34x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 13 294 B 127 B 127 B
EV / Sales 2021 3,52x
EV / Sales 2022 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 80 909
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 7 991,07 JPY
Last Close Price 7 082,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Ken Miyauchi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.48.91%126 874
AT&T INC.-28.81%198 226
T-MOBILE US43.31%139 105
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-22.29%134 477
NTT DOCOMO, INC.28.01%119 836
KDDI CORPORATION-14.83%60 816
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group