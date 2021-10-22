Log in
SoftBank : Notice of Payment of Dividends (Interim Dividends)

10/22/2021 | 02:14am EDT
Notice of Payment of Dividends (Interim Dividends)

October 22, 2021
SoftBank Corp.

SoftBank Corp. ("The Company") announces that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on October 22, 2021, its Board of Directors resolved the distribution of dividends from capital surplus with a record date of September 30, 2021 as follows. The amount of dividends per share is in line with the forecast of dividends announced in "Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021," dated May 11, 2021.

1. Details of Dividends
Resolved Latest forecast
(announced on
May 11, 2021) 		Interim dividends for the previous fiscal year ended
March 31, 2021
Record date September 30, 2021 Same as on the left September 30, 2020
Dividends per share JPY 43.00 Same as on the left JPY 43.00
Total dividends JPY 202,189 million - JPY 204,620 million
Effective date December 6, 2021 - December 25, 2020
Dividend resource Retained earnings - Retained earnings
2. Reason

The Company considers the return of profits to shareholders to be an important priority along with the increase in corporate value in the mid- to long-term. During the period from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 through the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the Company's basic policy is to pay stable and continuous per-share dividends and to flexibly consider implementing share buyback programs, with a ratio of total shareholder return to net income attributable to owners of the Company of approximately 85%*.
The Company resolved to pay dividends of JPY 43.00 per share at the end of second quarter, as originally planned. Together with the year-end dividends of JPY 43.00 per share, we plan to pay an annual dividends of JPY 86.00 per share.

[Note]
  1. *
    Total amount of dividends paid and treasury stock retired during the three years from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 through the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 / total amount of net income attributable to owners of the Company during the same three years
(Reference) Breakdown of annual dividends
Record Date Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022
Interim Year-end Total Interim Year-end Total
Dividends per share (JPY) 43.00
(Actual) 		43.00
(Actual) 		86.00
(Actual) 		43.00
(Actual) 		43.00
(Forecast) 		86.00
(Forecast)

Disclaimer

SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 06:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
