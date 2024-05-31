Corporate Philosophy and Vision

Corporate Information Revolution - Happiness for everyone Philosophy

Since its founding, the SoftBank Group has always remained true to its goal of accelerating the Information Revolution to make the world a happier place.

Just what is happiness?

Some might say happiness is to love and be loved in return, or to make the most of each day. Others might derive happiness from self-expression. Still, others might find happiness in something as simple as a smile. Above all, the SoftBank Group equates happiness with inspiration. Through our business, we strive to bring emotional meaning and happiness to lives. In everything we do, we aim to drive the Information Revolution and build a more connected, empowered, and joyful world. This unchanging kokorozashi (mission) is encapsulated in our philosophy, Information Revolution - Happiness for everyone.

Humankind stands on the cusp of the digital Big Bang. Computing performance is increasing dramatically, and we are getting ever closer to an age of super-intelligent machines that will surpass human ability. Our mission is to harness the raw, unlimited power of the Information Revolution and channel it in a direction that makes people happier. This aspiration will continue to drive our organization toward further growth for many years to come.