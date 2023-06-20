Advanced search
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:14:35 2023-06-21 am EDT
6869.00 JPY   +2.66%
SoftBank : Resolutions of the 43rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

06/20/2023 | 11:11pm EDT
June 21, 2023

SoftBank Group Corp.

To All SoftBank Group Corp. Shareholders:

Resolutions of the 43rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

SoftBank Group Corp. ("SBG") notifies the shareholders of SBG of the reports made and resolutions adopted at the 43rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as described below.

Matters for reporting:

  1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for FY2022 (April1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) and results of audits by the Independent Auditor and Audit & Supervisory Board of Consolidated Financial Statements
  2. Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for FY2022 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

The particulars of the above were reported.

Matters for approval:

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

This proposal was approved and adopted as proposed. It was decided to pay the year-end dividend of 22 yen per share for the fiscal year.

(The annual dividend per share including the interim dividend of 22 yen per share is 44 yen per share.)

Proposal 2: Election of Nine Board Directors

This proposal was approved and adopted. Messrs. Masayoshi Son, Yoshimitsu Goto, Ken Miyauchi, Rene Haas, Masami Iijima, Yutaka Matsuo, Keiko Erikawa, Kenneth A. Siegel and David Chao were elected and each of them assumed the office.

Proposal 3: Election of One Audit & Supervisory Board Member

This proposal was approved and adopted as proposed. Mr. Maurice Atsushi Toyama was elected and he assumed the office.

Proposal 4: Approval of Contract for Transfer of Subsidiary's Equity Interest (Contribution in Kind) This proposal was approved and adopted as proposed. It was decided to transfer the entire equity interest of SoftBank Vision Fund II-2 L.P. held by SBG to SoftBank Group Overseas GK by contribution in kind.

Mr. Masayoshi Son was elected as Representative Directors at the Board of Directors' meeting held following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and he assumed the office.

Disclaimer

SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 03:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
