SoftBank Shares Rise Amid Positive Tech News

By Yi Wei Wong

Tech investor SoftBank Group extended gains into a third trading day, buoyed by a slate of positive technology news.

Shares rose as much as 5.5% to 6,655 Japanese yen ($47.46) in early trade, taking gains this week to 13% and putting the stock on track to reach its highest close of the year.

The gains include a 5.3% jump Tuesday after local media reported that OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman had met with SoftBank head Masayoshi Son and after Bloomberg and Reuters reported that Intel is in talks to become an anchor investor in an initial pubic offering of SoftBank's chip designer, Arm.

The Nikkei Stock Average also hit a 33-year high on Tuesday, closing 1.8% higher in part due to gains in SoftBank and Toyota shares.

SoftBank shares were last 4.1% higher at JPY6,570.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-23 2304ET