SoftBank : South Korean E-Commerce Giant Coupang Files for U.S. IPO

Coupang Inc., the South Korean e-commerce giant backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp., on Friday filed for a U.S. initial public offering.

The Seoul company's filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission indicates it plans to raise $1 billion, although that figure is often used as a placeholder to calculate filing fees.

Coupang's IPO has been eagerly anticipated, with an expected valuation that could reach more than $50 billion, The Wall Street Journal recently reported.

SoftBank's massive Vision Fund holds a roughly 38% stake in Coupang, which saw its revenue rise more than 90% last year, to $12 billion. The company also narrowed its annual loss to about $474 million from a deficit of nearly $700 million in 2019.

Coupang said it has applied to list shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPNG.

