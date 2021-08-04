SoftBank : Summary of Earnings Results Briefing for Q1 FY2021

At the earnings results briefing, Mr. Junichi Miyakawa, President & CEO of SoftBank Corp., discussed consolidated results for Q1 FY2021.
1. Consolidated Results for Q1 FY2021
Company-wide results
Revenue for Q1 FY2021 was ¥1,356.6 billion, up 16% year on year. Revenue increased in all segments.
Operating income was ¥283.1 billion, up 1%. Enterprise segment income rose 23%, outweighed the income decline for the Consumer segment.
Net income attributable to owners of SoftBank Corp. was ¥151.0 billion, down 1%. This was due to an increase in income taxes.
The progress rates for Q1 on the full-year earnings forecasts were revenue 25%, operating income 29%, and net income attributable to owners of SoftBank Corp. 30%.
Results by Segment
① Consumer segment
Revenue increased 11% year on year, and segment income decreased by 3%.
Profits were impacted by a decrease due to mobile service price reduction, despite an increase in revenue due to a recovery in mobile device sales.
Cumulative smartphone subscribers increased 7% year on year.
In particular, Y!mobile brand subscribers increased, due to both steady acquisition from other carriers and migration from other brand such as SoftBank within the group.
Price plans and option plans were strengthened for Y!mobile and LINEMO.
Cumulative electricity subscribers are disclosed for the first time. The number of subscribers reached 1.88 million at the end June 2021, increased by 45% year on year.
② Enterprise segment
Revenue increased by 6% and segment income increased by 23% year on year.
Mobile and Business solution and others continued to perform strongly following the same trend from last year.
Business solution and others revenue breakdown is disclosed for the first time. More than 70% is from recurring revenue, which increased by 19% year on year and contributes to steady expansion of the Enterprise business.
③ Yahoo! JAPAN/LINE segment
Revenue increased 36% year on year, and segment income increased by 1%.
Revenue increased mainly due to the business integration of Z Holdings Corporation and LINE Corporation in March 2021.
Segment income increased slightly due to business growth which absorbed the negative impact of amortization of intangible assets following the business integration.
Merchandise e-commerce transaction value increased by 6% year on year.
④ PayPay
Cumulative registered users exceeded 40 million. The number of payments for the first quarter was approximately 790 million.
Gross merchandise value (GMV) increased 1.7 times year on year.
⑤ Collaboration with NAVER Corporation × Beyond Japan
Additional investment made in U.S. company TBCASoft, Inc. which provides an international network for QR code settlements using blockchain technology. At the same time, NAVER Corporation also made its first investment in TBCASoft, Inc. as a lead investor.
Aiming to expand blockchain-based international QR code payment ecosystem from Asia to the world.
