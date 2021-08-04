SoftBank : Summary of Earnings Results Briefing for Q1 FY2021

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 5 951 B 54 548 M 54 548 M Net income 2022 1 054 B 9 662 M 9 662 M Net Debt 2022 13 879 B 127 B 127 B P/E ratio 2022 12,2x Yield 2022 0,65% Capitalization 11 839 B 109 B 109 B EV / Sales 2022 4,32x EV / Sales 2023 4,17x Nbr of Employees 58 786 Free-Float 49,4% Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 15 Last Close Price 6 911,00 JPY Average target price 11 266,93 JPY Spread / Average Target 63,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -14.23% 108 528 AT&T INC. -1.98% 200 701 T-MOBILE US 7.16% 180 836 KDDI CORPORATION 9.52% 69 270 AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. 17.18% 55 357 VODAFONE GROUP PLC -2.68% 45 081