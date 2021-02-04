SoftBank : Summary of Earnings Results Briefing for Q3 FY2020

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 5 794 B 55 048 M 55 048 M Net income 2021 1 720 B 16 342 M 16 342 M Net Debt 2021 9 464 B 89 915 M 89 915 M P/E ratio 2021 8,56x Yield 2021 0,49% Capitalization 15 681 B 149 B 149 B EV / Sales 2021 4,34x EV / Sales 2022 4,21x Nbr of Employees 80 909 Free-Float 63,0% Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 8 629,14 JPY Last Close Price 8 712,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 26,3% Spread / Average Target -0,95% Spread / Lowest Target -20,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning Ken Miyauchi Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 8.12% 149 264 AT&T INC. -0.87% 203 135 T-MOBILE US -4.06% 160 572 CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 9.16% 127 453 KDDI CORPORATION 3.49% 69 394 VODAFONE GROUP PLC 11.51% 49 404