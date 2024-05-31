"This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. SoftBank Group Corp. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation."
Provision in electronic format starts on: May 29, 2024
To Our Shareholders:
The 44th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Other Matters Subject to Electronic Provision Measures
(Matters Omitted from the Document)
May 29, 2024
SoftBank Group Corp.
― 1 ―
Table of Contents
Business Report
Status of SoftBank Group Corp.
- Overview of system to ensure the appropriateness of the operation and its implementation status
Page 3
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Page 8
Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Page 10
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
Page 11
Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements
Page 72
All matters above are provided to shareholders of SoftBank Group Corp. on the website of SoftBank Group Corp. on the Internet (https://group.softbank/) in accordance with all laws and Article 14 of the Articles of Incorporation of SoftBank Group Corp.
― 2 ―
Business Report
Status of SoftBank Group Corp. ("SBG")
5 Overview of system to ensure the appropriateness of the operation and its implementation status The overview of the system established in SBG to ensure the appropriateness of the operations and
its implementation status is as follows.
Basic Policy of Internal Control System
1. System to ensure that the execution of duties by directors and employees is in compliance with laws, regulations, and the Articles of Incorporation of SBG
SBG has established the SoftBank Group's Officer and Employee Code of Conduct to be followed by all directors and employees to ensure that corporate activities are appropriate based not only on regulatory compliance but also on high ethical standards, and has established the following structure to continuously reinforce the compliance system:
- A Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) is appointed. In addition to proposing and carrying out measures required to establish and enhance SBG's compliance system, the CCO periodically reports to the Board of Directors on compliance-related issues and the status of addressing those issues.
- Whistle-blowingsystem is established for direct reporting and consultations by directors and employees to quickly identify, rectify, and prevent the reoccurrence of any inappropriate issues in corporate activities. SBG prohibits disadvantageous treatment of whistle-blowers for having made reports in the Internal Reporting Regulations.
- The Internal Audit Department carries out audits on the effectiveness of the system for compliance in line with laws, regulations, and the Articles of Incorporation, and the results of those audits are reported to the CEO. The Internal Audit Department also works in cooperation with the Board Directors including External Board Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board Members including External Audit & Supervisory Board members by explaining the results of those audits to the Board of Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board.
2. System for the storage and management of information regarding the execution of duties by Directors
SBG has established the following system to appropriately store and maintain documents and other important information related to the execution of duties by directors, including minutes and proposals of the Board of Directors meetings and requests for approval:
- SBG determines retention periods and methods and measures to prevent accidents based on the Information Security Basic Regulations, etc. and classifies and appropriately stores these documents according to their degree of confidentiality.
- SBG appoints a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) as the person responsible for information security, and the CISO promotes the establishment and reinforcement of information security system of SBG.
― 3 ―
3. Regulations and systems related to risk management
SBG has established the following systems under the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) in order to eliminate or reduce impediments to the sustainable growth of the Group.
- Under the Group's Risk Management Policy, SBG determines the following matters, based on the Risk Management Regulations.
- Officers and employees of SBG strive to foresee risks associated with the execution of business and respond to the identified risks, as well as report to superiors or decision makers and the like.
- Each department appoints a risk manager, who conducts appropriate identification of and response to risks and incidents and reports any identified risks and the status of responses thereto to the Risk Management Office.
- The Risk Management Office identifies and evaluates the risks and incidents of each department and monitors the status of responses thereto. It also provides support and performs checks to ensure appropriate responses at each department. The Risk Management Office reports any material risks and incidents to the Board of Directors and the Group Risk and Compliance Committee.
- The Internal Audit Department carries out audits on the effectiveness of the risk management processes.
-
System to ensure the efficiency of directors in the execution of their duties SBG has established the following structure to maintain an efficient management system:
(1) SBG sets out the Board of Directors Regulations to clarify matters to be resolved by and reported to the Board of Directors and lays out the Internal Approval Regulations and other regulations related to institutional decision-making to clarify decision-making authority.
(2) To strengthen functions for overseeing the execution of duties and enhance objectivity in management, the Board of Directors shall include external directors who are independent of the Company.
(3) To ensure that the directors, including external directors, can discuss matters fully at the Board of Directors meetings, SBG shall provide them with materials for the meeting in advance, and with additional or supplementary materials upon their request.
(4) The scope of operations, authority, and responsibilities necessary for operations are clearly defined in Organization Management Regulations.
- System to ensure appropriateness of the Group's operations
SBG has formulated the SoftBank Group's Charter to promote fundamental concepts and policies shared throughout the Group and the SoftBank Group's Company Management Rules, which spell out the management policies and systems of group companies. In addition, the SoftBank Group's Code of Conduct and the SoftBank Group Sustainability Principles are set out with which group companies must comply, as well as their directors and employees. Based on the regulations, the following systems have been established, giving consideration to the scale and materiality of group companies:
― 4 ―
- A Group Compliance Officer (GCO) is appointed to promote the establishment and reinforcement of groupwide compliance system, as the person ultimately responsible for compliance throughout the Group. A whistle-blowing system has also been established to receive reports and provide consultation to directors and employees of group companies to quickly identify, rectify, and prevent the reoccurrence of any inappropriate issues in corporate activities. SBG prohibits disadvantageous treatment of persons who have reported or consulted through the whistle-blowing system for having done in the Group Company Management Regulations of the SoftBank Group.
- The Chief Information Security Officer ("CISO") of SoftBank Group Corp. promotes the establishment and reinforcement of groupwide information security systems.
- The representative of each group company must submit a Representative Oath pertaining to the financial reports submitted to SBG, thereby ensuring the accuracy of the annual securities report and other documents submitted by the Group companies.
- The Internal Audit Department comprehensively judges the results of past internal audits and the financial position of each group company, and carries out internal audits of the Group companies deemed as having a high risk.
- SBG determines the following matters based on the Risk Management Policy and the Group Company Management Regulations.
- Officers and employees of Group companies strive to foresee risks associated with the execution of business and respond to the identified risks, as well as report to superiors and the like.
- Each Group company appoints a risk manager.
- The risk manager of the Group company conducts appropriate identification of and response to risks and incidents of said Group company and reports any identified risks and the status of responses thereto to the Risk Management Office of SBG. The risk manager also provides support and performs checks to ensure appropriate identification of and response to risks and incidents in business units. In addition, the risk manager reports necessary risk information based on the instructions of the Risk Management Officer of SBG in order to conduct risk management across the Group.
- The Risk Management Office of SBG identifies and evaluates the risks and incidents of the Group companies, and monitors the status of responses thereto under the supervision of the CRO. It also reports any material risks and incidents to the Board of Directors and the Group Risk and Compliance Committee.
6. System for excluding organized crime and other criminal elements
SBG clearly states in the SoftBank Group's Code of Conduct its policy of having absolutely no association with organized crime and other criminal elements that pose a threat to public order and safety. The General Administration Department is responsible for dealing with inappropriate requests from organized crime and other criminal elements and will firmly refuse those requests in a resolute manner in cooperation with the police and other external specialist institutions.
― 5 ―
7. System related to support personnel who assist the Audit & Supervisory Board members, matters related to the independence of the relevant employees from the directors, and matters related to ensuring the effectiveness of instructions given to the relevant employees
SBG has established the Assistant to Audit Department as an organization to support the work of the Audit & Supervisory Board members and assigns dedicated staff to this department. Directions and instructions to the support staff are issued by the Audit & Supervisory Board members to ensure the effectiveness of the instructions, and any personnel changes, evaluations, or other such actions require the agreement of the Audit & Supervisory Board members.
8. System for reporting to the Audit & Supervisory Board members
Directors and employees of SBG shall report the following matters to the Audit & Supervisory Board members:
- Important matters related to the management, finances, or business execution of the Group
- Matters related to the compliance system or use of the whistle-blowing system
- The development status of internal control system
- Matters that could cause significant damage to SBG
- Matters related to violations of laws, regulations, or the Articles of Incorporation
- Results of audits conducted by the Internal Audit Department
- Other matters that the Audit & Supervisory Board members deem necessary to be reported in order for them to execute their duties
9. Other systems to ensure that the audits by the Audit & Supervisory Board members are conducted effectively
- When the Audit & Supervisory Board members deem it necessary, opportunities shall be provided for them to interview directors or employees of the Group. In addition, the Audit & Supervisory Board members periodically meet with the independent auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board members of major subsidiaries and other entities to exchange information and ensure cooperation.
- SBG prohibits disadvantageous treatment of persons who have reported or consulted with the Audit & Supervisory Board members for having done in the Internal Reporting Regulations and the Group Company Management Regulations of the SoftBank Group.
- SBG shall pay expenses related to the independent auditor, attorneys, and other professionals, and other expenses associated with the execution of duties by the Audit & Supervisory Board members.
Overview of the implementation status of the system to ensure the appropriateness of the operations
1. Matters concerning compliance
SBG continues to conduct compliance training for Board Directors and employees of the Group, as well as having the GCO share information, give advice, and so forth, as necessary to the CCO of group companies for enhancing the compliance system. In addition, SBG works to ensure the effectiveness of compliance of the entire group by establishing and operating a whistle-blowing system so that Board Directors and employees of the Group can report and consult directly. The effects of these measures are reviewed to make improvements as necessary.
― 6 ―
2. Matters concerning risk management
Based on the Group's Risk Management Policy, Risk Management Regulations, and the Group Company Management Regulations of the SoftBank Group, each department of SBG and the officers, employees and risk managers of the Group companies conduct appropriate identification of and response to risks and incidents in order to eliminate or reduce impediments to the sustainable growth of the Group. The Risk Management Office of SBG also identifies, evaluates and monitors the risks and incidents of each department and the Group companies. Furthermore, the Risk Management Office reports any material risks and incidents to the Board of Directors and the Group Risk and Compliance Committee.
3. Matters concerning group management
In managing and overseeing group companies as a holding company, SBG has established compliance with the SoftBank Group Charter, Group Company Management Regulations of the SoftBank Group, the SoftBank Group Code of Conduct and the SoftBank Group Sustainability Principles, which are applied to the Group. Reviewing as necessary such internal rules based on changes in the social environment and the status of the Company, SBG continuously works on enhancing and strengthening the Group's management system.
4. Matters concerning internal audits
Based on the Internal Audit Regulations, the Internal Audit Office carries out audits on the effectiveness of the system for compliance with laws, regulations, and the Articles of Incorporation as well as the risk management process at SBG. In addition, the department continuously carries out audits of group companies deemed as having a high risk and reports the results of the audits to the CEO each time. The Internal Audit Office also works in cooperation with the Board Directors including External Board Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board Members including External Audit & Supervisory Board Members by explaining the results of those audits to the Board of Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board.
5. Matters concerning the execution of duties by Board Directors and employees
SBG ensures efficiency in the execution of duties by its Board Directors and employees based on internal regulations such as the Board of Directors Regulations and Internal Approval Regulations. SBG also ensures an environment where matters can be fully discussed at the Board of Directors meetings by Board Directors, including Independent External Board Directors.
6. Matters concerning the execution of duties by Audit & Supervisory Board Members
The Audit & Supervisory Board Members attend SBG's important meetings and arrange opportunities to interview Board Directors and employees of the Group as necessary. In addition, they continue to enhance cooperation by holding regular meetings with the independent auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and other personnel of major subsidiaries. Through these efforts, the Audit & Supervisory Board Members ensure the effectiveness of audits.
― 7 ―
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
(Fiscal year ended March 31, 2024)
(Millions of yen)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Common
Capital
Other equity
Retained
Treasury
stock
surplus
instruments
earnings
stock
As of April 1, 2023
238,772
2,652,790
414,055
2,006,238
(38,791)
Comprehensive income
Net income
-
-
-
(227,646)
-
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
(227,646)
-
Transactions with owners and
other transactions
Cash dividends
-
-
-
(64,433)
-
Distribution to owners of other
-
-
-
(25,624)
-
equity instruments
Redemption and cancellation of
-
(740)
(220,856)
(56,164)
-
other equity instruments
Transfer of accumulated other
comprehensive income to
-
-
-
595
-
retained earnings
Purchase and disposal of
-
740
-
-
16,066
treasury stock
Changes from loss of control
-
-
-
-
-
Changes in interests in
-
678,056
-
-
-
subsidiaries
Issuance of other equity
-
-
-
-
-
instruments in subsidiaries
Changes in interests in
-
(91)
-
-
-
associates' capital surplus
Share-based payment
-
(3,833)
-
-
-
transactions
Other
-
(829)
-
-
-
Total transactions with owners and
-
673,303
(220,856)
(145,626)
16,066
other transactions
As of March 31, 2024
238,772
3,326,093
193,199
1,632,966
(22,725)
― 8 ―
(Millions of yen)
Equity attributable to owners of the
parent
Accumulated
Non-
controlling
Total equity
other
Total
interests
comprehensive
income
As of April 1, 2023
3,756,785
9,029,849
1,619,366
10,649,215
Comprehensive income
Net income
-
(227,646)
436,863
209,217
Other comprehensive income
2,037,630
2,037,630
(5,406)
2,032,224
Total comprehensive income
2,037,630
1,809,984
431,457
2,241,441
Transactions with owners and
other transactions
Cash dividends
-
(64,433)
(288,296)
(352,729)
Distribution to owners of other
-
(25,624)
-
(25,624)
equity instruments
Redemption and cancellation of
-
(277,760)
-
(277,760)
other equity instruments
Transfer of accumulated other
comprehensive income to
(595)
-
-
-
retained earnings
Purchase and disposal of
-
16,806
-
16,806
treasury stock
Changes from loss of control
-
-
(5,359)
(5,359)
Changes in interests in
-
678,056
81,038
759,094
subsidiaries
Issuance of other equity
-
-
120,000
120,000
instruments in subsidiaries
Changes in interests in
-
(91)
-
(91)
associates' capital surplus
Share-based payment
-
(3,833)
113,967
110,134
transactions
Other
-
(829)
2,871
2,042
Total transactions with owners and
(595)
322,292
24,221
346,513
other transactions
As of March 31, 2024
5,793,820
11,162,125
2,075,044
13,237,169
― 9 ―
Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
(For the fiscal year from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Millions of yen)
Shareholders' equity
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Other retained
Capital
earnings
stock
Legal capital
Other capital
Total
Legal retained
Total retained
Retained
surplus
surplus
capital surplus
earnings
earnings
earnings
brought
forward
Balance as of April 1, 2023
¥238,772
¥472,079
¥-
¥472,079
¥1,414
¥3,305,887
¥3,307,301
Changes in items during
period
Dividends of surplus
-
-
-
-
-
(64,433)
(64,433)
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
69,020
69,020
Purchase of treasury shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Disposal of treasury shares
-
-
740
740
-
-
-
Net changes in items other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
than shareholders' equity
Total changes in items during
-
-
740
740
-
4,587
4,587
period
Balance as of March 31, 2024
¥238,772
¥472,079
¥740
¥472,820
¥1,414
¥3,310,474
¥3,311,888
Shareholders' equity
Valuation and translation
adjustments
Subscription
Total net assets
Total
Valuation
Deferred gains
Total valuation
Treasury
difference on
rights to shares
shareholders'
available-for-
or losses
and translation
shares
equity
sale
on hedges
adjustments
securities
Balance as of April 1, 2023
¥(38,791)
¥3,979,361
¥1,378,824
¥367,009
¥1,745,833
¥9,359
¥5,734,553
Changes in items during
period
Dividends of surplus
-
(64,433)
-
-
-
-
(64,433)
Net income
-
69,020
-
-
-
-
69,020
Purchase of treasury shares
(8)
(8)
-
-
-
-
(8)
Disposal of treasury shares
16,074
16,814
-
-
-
-
16,814
Net changes in items other
-
-
(329,748)
(90,354)
(420,102)
(4,719)
(424,821)
than shareholders' equity
Total changes in items during
16,066
21,394
(329,748)
(90,354)
(420,102)
(4,719)
(403,427)
period
Balance as of March 31, 2024
¥(22,725)
¥4,000,755
¥1,049,076
¥276,655
¥1,325,731
¥4,640
¥5,331,126
― 10 ―
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2024 00:22:02 UTC.