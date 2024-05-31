2. Matters concerning risk management

Based on the Group's Risk Management Policy, Risk Management Regulations, and the Group Company Management Regulations of the SoftBank Group, each department of SBG and the officers, employees and risk managers of the Group companies conduct appropriate identification of and response to risks and incidents in order to eliminate or reduce impediments to the sustainable growth of the Group. The Risk Management Office of SBG also identifies, evaluates and monitors the risks and incidents of each department and the Group companies. Furthermore, the Risk Management Office reports any material risks and incidents to the Board of Directors and the Group Risk and Compliance Committee.

3. Matters concerning group management

In managing and overseeing group companies as a holding company, SBG has established compliance with the SoftBank Group Charter, Group Company Management Regulations of the SoftBank Group, the SoftBank Group Code of Conduct and the SoftBank Group Sustainability Principles, which are applied to the Group. Reviewing as necessary such internal rules based on changes in the social environment and the status of the Company, SBG continuously works on enhancing and strengthening the Group's management system.

4. Matters concerning internal audits

Based on the Internal Audit Regulations, the Internal Audit Office carries out audits on the effectiveness of the system for compliance with laws, regulations, and the Articles of Incorporation as well as the risk management process at SBG. In addition, the department continuously carries out audits of group companies deemed as having a high risk and reports the results of the audits to the CEO each time. The Internal Audit Office also works in cooperation with the Board Directors including External Board Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board Members including External Audit & Supervisory Board Members by explaining the results of those audits to the Board of Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board.

5. Matters concerning the execution of duties by Board Directors and employees

SBG ensures efficiency in the execution of duties by its Board Directors and employees based on internal regulations such as the Board of Directors Regulations and Internal Approval Regulations. SBG also ensures an environment where matters can be fully discussed at the Board of Directors meetings by Board Directors, including Independent External Board Directors.

6. Matters concerning the execution of duties by Audit & Supervisory Board Members

The Audit & Supervisory Board Members attend SBG's important meetings and arrange opportunities to interview Board Directors and employees of the Group as necessary. In addition, they continue to enhance cooperation by holding regular meetings with the independent auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and other personnel of major subsidiaries. Through these efforts, the Audit & Supervisory Board Members ensure the effectiveness of audits.