  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SoftBank : The Hut Group to buy Cult Beauty for $383 million

08/04/2021 | 02:37am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - British e-commerce company The Hut Group said on Wednesday that it would buy UK-based online beauty retailer Cult Beauty for 275 million pounds ($382.91 million).

The company, which listed last year, also raised its guidance on its sales growth for 2021 to between 38% and 41% on a currency-adjusted basis, above its previous guidance of 30% to 35%. THG said Cult Beauty would add around 140 million pounds of net sales to its business in 2022.

The company said it was making "good progress" on its Ingenuity collaboration agreement with SB Management Limited, a subsidiary of Japanese venture capital giant SoftBank Group Corp.

As part of broader investment agreement with Softbank in May, THG said it would spin its technology arm THG Ingenuity into a separate company within the next 15 months. After that SoftBank would then be able to exercise an option to invest $1.6 billion in THG Ingenuity for a 19.9% stake.

THG said on Wednesday that so far that the separation plan was ahead of schedule.

($1 = 0.7182 pounds)

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.73% 6911 End-of-day quote.-14.23%
THG PLC 0.00% 579.5 Delayed Quote.-25.71%
Financials
Sales 2022 5 951 B 54 548 M 54 548 M
Net income 2022 1 054 B 9 662 M 9 662 M
Net Debt 2022 13 879 B 127 B 127 B
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 0,65%
Capitalization 11 839 B 109 B 109 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,32x
EV / Sales 2023 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6 911,00 JPY
Average target price 11 266,93 JPY
Spread / Average Target 63,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-14.23%108 528
AT&T INC.-1.98%200 701
T-MOBILE US7.16%180 836
KDDI CORPORATION9.52%69 270
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.17.18%55 357
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-2.68%45 081