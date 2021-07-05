Log in
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SoftBank, Uniqlo maker rebound, pulling Nikkei higher amid COVID-19 caution

07/05/2021 | 11:32pm EDT
TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei rose on Tuesday, helped by a rebound in shares of Daikin Industries, Uniqlo-maker Fast Retailing and SoftBank Group after steep declines in the previous session.

The Nikkei share average was up 0.5% at 28,725.81 by the midday break, while the broader Topix was also 0.5% higher at 1,959.34.

Daikin rallied 3.7%, with Fast Retailing adding 0.8% and SoftBank advancing 1.4%. These three stocks contributed some three-quarters of the total gain for the Nikkei because of their weightings.

On Monday, the Nikkei had slid 0.6% even as most other shares in Asia climbed, after a weekend spike in COVID-19 infections in Tokyo just weeks before the city hosts the Olympics.

Japan's government looks likely to decide on Thursday to extend a state of quasi-emergency in Tokyo and three nearby prefectures beyond an original end-date of July 11.

"It looks like there is some buying back of shares after yesterday's sell-off," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

But even so, sentiment remains cautious, he said.

"There will soon be a big influx of athletes and media from around the world for the Olympics, and investors worry there could be a spike in infections, which is capping any rise in Japanese stocks."

Hitachi Zozen was the biggest percentage gainer on the Nikkei, rising 4.5%; while the biggest loser was Mitsubishi Motors, which suffered a 3.1% decline.

Among sectors, air transport gained the most on the Topix, adding 3%. Mining was next, up 2.9%, followed by oil and coal producers, which rose 2.7%.

Pharma companies fell the most, down 0.4%, with securities firms down 0.3%, followed by a 0.2% decline for shippers. (Reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD. -1.10% 20740 End-of-day quote.-9.51%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -1.90% 81500 End-of-day quote.-11.86%
HITACHI ZOSEN CORPORATION -0.14% 731 End-of-day quote.28.25%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -2.15% 318 End-of-day quote.46.54%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -5.39% 7391 End-of-day quote.-8.28%
Financials
Sales 2022 5 928 B 53 472 M 53 472 M
Net income 2022 1 177 B 10 619 M 10 619 M
Net Debt 2022 14 046 B 127 B 127 B
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 12 658 B 114 B 114 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,50x
EV / Sales 2023 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7 391,00 JPY
Average target price 11 484,92 JPY
Spread / Average Target 55,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-8.28%122 635
AT&T INC.1.63%206 275
T-MOBILE US8.48%181 218
KDDI CORPORATION11.55%70 100
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.59%50 614
VODAFONE GROUP PLC1.01%47 655