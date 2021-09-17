Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SoftBank : Vision Fund sold 57 mln Coupang shares for $1.69 bln

09/17/2021
TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group's Vision Fund sold 57 million shares in South Korean e-retailer Coupang Inc for about $1.69 billion, according to a U.S. regulatory filing.

Vision Fund sold 57 million Coupang shares at $29.685 each, and holds 568.2 million shares of the e-commerce firm following the sale, the filing showed https://bit.ly/3ClGkxi.

Coupang declined to comment.

In August, Vision Fund posted a first-quarter profit of 236 billion yen ($2.15 billion).

($1 = 109.8800 yen) (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Tetsushi Kajimoto in Tokyo; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee in Seoul; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 6 040 B 54 972 M 54 972 M
Net income 2022 1 310 B 11 921 M 11 921 M
Net Debt 2022 14 983 B 136 B 136 B
P/E ratio 2022 8,99x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 11 207 B 102 B 102 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,34x
EV / Sales 2023 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-18.81%102 186
AT&T INC.-4.03%197 060
T-MOBILE US-4.40%160 875
KDDI CORPORATION24.82%78 516
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.95%61 937
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-4.91%43 704