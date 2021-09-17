SoftBank : Vision Fund sold 57 mln Coupang shares for $1.69 bln

TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group's Vision
Fund sold 57 million shares in South Korean e-retailer Coupang
Inc for about $1.69 billion, according to a U.S.
regulatory filing.
Vision Fund sold 57 million Coupang shares at $29.685 each,
and holds 568.2 million shares of the e-commerce firm following
the sale, the filing showed https://bit.ly/3ClGkxi.
Coupang declined to comment.
In August, Vision Fund posted a first-quarter profit of 236
billion yen ($2.15 billion).
($1 = 109.8800 yen)
