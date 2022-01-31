SoftBank-backed Cybereason confidentially files for U.S. IPO -sources

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Cybereason, a security startup backed by
SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 and Alphabet Inc's
Google Cloud unit, has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial
public offering that could value it at more than $5 billion,
according to people familiar with the matter.
Cybereason, which also counts former U.S. Treasury Secretary
Steven Mnuchin's investment firm Liberty Strategic Capital among
its investors, has finalized underwriters for its IPO, which
could come in the second half of the year, the sources said.
The sources, who requested anonymity because the discussions
are confidential, cautioned that the timing and the size of the
flotation were subject to market conditions.
Cybereason declined to comment.
Cybereason was valued at roughly $3 billion when it raised
$275 million from investors last year. It has raised nearly $750
million from investors to date, according to PitchBook.
Large companies and government agencies ramped up spending
on cybersecurity services during the COVID-19 pandemic, as
employees started working remotely amid widespread lockdowns.
Cybereason and other companies in the cybersecurity sector
witnessed rapid growth during that period.
Cybereason, which competes with other cybersecurity players
like CrowdStrike and SentinelOne, builds artificially
intelligent software and offers a variety of services including
ransomware protection and prevention of malware attacks.
Cybereason's software is installed across computers, mobile
phones and other tech systems. The company also created a
subsidiary focusing on preventing malicious operations targeting
U.S. government agencies.
Other prominent investors in Cybereason include Lockheed
Martin, CRV and Spark Capital.
(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Krystal Hu in New
York
Editing by Matthew Lewis)