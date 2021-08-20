Log in
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
SoftBank : backed DriveWealth raises $450 million at nearly $3 billion valuation

08/20/2021 | 06:48am EDT
(Reuters) - SoftBank-backed DriveWealth has raised $450 million in fresh capital as part of a late-stage financing round co-led by private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners and Accel, valuing the fintech firm at $2.85 billion.

The Series D funding round also includes investments from Greyhound Capital, SoftBank Vision Fund, and billionaire investor Steve Cohen's Point72 Ventures, DriveWealth said on Friday.

Founded in 2012, DriveWealth offers technology that allows companies to offer fractional trading services. So-called fractional shares are offered by many brokerages, letting investors buy a slice of a share instead of the whole thing.

The trading frenzy centered on GameStop Corp and other "meme" stocks is sparking a wave of investor interest in start-ups aiming to mimic the success of Robinhood Markets Inc, whose no-fee brokerage app has helped drive a trading boom.

Investors also see opportunity in the infrastructure behind the trading apps, powered by companies such as DriveWealth.

"We are in the early innings of a worldwide retail investing revolution," said Bob Cortright, founder and Chief Executive Officer of DriveWealth.

DriveWealth's latest funding round also included a follow-on investment from Fidelity International and several new investors including Base 10, FTX, and FlightDeck.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 6 018 B 54 853 M 54 853 M
Net income 2022 1 412 B 12 867 M 12 867 M
Net Debt 2022 14 849 B 135 B 135 B
P/E ratio 2022 8,12x
Yield 2022 0,69%
Capitalization 10 933 B 99 643 M 99 655 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
EV / Sales 2023 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6 382,00 JPY
Average target price 10 799,20 JPY
Spread / Average Target 69,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-20.80%99 643
AT&T INC.-4.28%196 560
T-MOBILE US4.48%175 826
KDDI CORPORATION8.77%68 610
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.25.33%59 277
VODAFONE GROUP PLC0.23%45 880